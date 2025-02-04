BWW Q&A: Sarah McGuinness on GRIT, GLITTER & GASLIGHT at The Duke of George

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The muse of industry legends for over two decades, Emmy nominated, Sarah McGuinness transformed her behind-the-scenes life with the stars into a one-woman musical cabaret, which took London (UK) by storm at the end of 2024. Now this feisty doyenne to the stars, strips back the shrouds of celebrity mystery and takes her audience on a jukebox-journey of her career in showbusiness, as she brings a pocket version of her no-nonsense highly acclaimed show, fresh from London to Perth’s, The Duke of George, on Thursday 13 February.

The Emmy-nominated documentary maker and musician, also known as an industry muse to entertainment legends, has turned the lens on herself to present a brand new poignant and powerful cabaret telling her life story. The critically acclaimed director of Believe: The Eddie Izzard Story and Noma: the story of Noma Dumezweni presents an extraordinary musical journey of her own life, blending the power of live performance and memory.

Through the music of David Bowie, Kate Bush, Kurt Weill, Sondheim and Kander & Ebb’s “Cabaret” as well as a few of her own songs, this production takes audiences from Sarah’s childhood on the Irish border in Derry, examining both her complicated relationship with her Irish roots and her family’s dysfunction, through to the heights of her international success as her life intertwines with entertainment icons.

Turning her award-winning documentary process on herself and working in collaboration with Luisa Omielan, Angela Vargos and Jessica Willcocks Skeggs, McGuinness has delved into long forgotten memories, traumatic and hilarious in equal measure for the new production. Witness this powerhouse of a woman standing in her own force, breaking past the damage inflicted on her to find her own voice and take control of the narrative.

She draws a line in the sand against past oppressors with the help of epic songs such as Life on Mars and Babooshka. Be a part of the rallying cry for a better world whilst getting an intriguing insight into life amongst A-list celebrities, and hearing about the unexpected bonds formed with Hollywood legends.

What inspired you to bring your London show, Grit, Glitter & Gaslight, to Perth?

I have loved doing the show and jumped at the opportunity to go global with it! I am particularly excited to return to Australia after performing at the Sydney Opera House to support my film ‘Believe’, that was back in 2011 so this return has been a long time coming. I can’t wait to explore the west side of the country on this trip.

What was the inspiration behind your one-woman live show, Grit, Glitter and Gaslight?

Musically, I always felt moved by the soulful tones of Motown and was composing songs at 11, inspired by the likes of Bowie, Bolan, Velvets and Iggy. While also admiring the aesthetics of The Avengers, The Prisoner and the cinematic scores of Barry, Hermann and Schifrin. The inspiration for the narrative comes from my own life story but in addition to being inspired, what it really took, was the courage to tell my truth through all these different songs, some of them my own, it’s been life changing.

Could you tell us more about the title of your show, Grit, Glitter & Gaslight?

The title of the show has been on a journey all of its own! In Edinburgh it was simply called ‘Sarah McGuinness sings Cabaret’, that could be interpreted in so many ways, it was intentional in some ways, testament to how I didn’t know which direction the show would take me. Briefly it was ‘Grit, Glitter and Gobshites’ but that wasn’t allowed on today’s media platforms! So then it evolved to ‘Grit, Glitter and Gaslight’ which I actually prefer even more because it’s a better representation of my story.

What can audiences expect from your show in terms of the songs you will be performing?

There really is something for everyone! Bowie’s ‘Life on Mars’, ‘Willkommen’ from Cabaret and Kate Bush’s ‘Babooshka’ are all favourites. Sooner or Later’ also has all the cabaret references any audience member could want! I love those songs but there isn’t a track in the show that I don’t enjoy performing.

Do you have plans to take Grit, Glitter & Gaslight to other countries after Australia?

I really hope so! To know that people have taken the time to come and see the show and that it has moved them in some way has been incredible. Several people have mentioned their own struggles to find their voice (in every sense of the word) and I would be honoured to perform it to more people.

How did your collaboration with Eddie Izzard on the documentary Believe: The Eddie Izzard Story influence your career?

It certainly influenced the process of creating this show. I collected so many scribblings, songs, old newspaper clippings, photographs and playlists. In true documentary style, it wasn’t until I collaborated with some close professional friends that I could carve out a logical, understandable story that was worth telling. Documentary filmmaking is still about telling a story, so that remained at the core of this project too.

Can you tell us more about your debut album, Unbroken?

If Grit, Glitter and Gaslight is my joy then Unbroken is my pride! The key elements, musically, are a great pop melody with a cinematic style vocal, the tracks are silky but with a soulful edge. Releasing ‘Unbroken’ was an incredible moment for me, especially when we did the deluxe vinyl edition, there was something very special about seeing my record in a gatefold sleeve and playing it on my parents record player, that made me very happy.

What can audiences expect next from you after Grit, Glitter and Gaslight?

Absolutely! I hope to tour more with the live show, out to the U.S in L.A and N.Y after Easter and then back to Europe. I also have my regular radio show on 242radio.com (7pm every other Sunday). I host Back to Blacks in London, a lovely show full of creative folks doing wonderful things, from singers, songwriters, comedians, artists, photographers, writers, even the mixologist chips in with his latest cocktail creation! We used to do it quarterly but we are planning more this year. In addition to that there is a new endeavour in London and I am finally launching the artists village I have been creating over in Ireland for years (more about both of these projects soon!). Plus a new album and then the big club event nights at Halyon too.

