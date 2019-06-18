Theatre 29 Celebrates The Fun In Being MISCAST In The Return Of Its Popular Cabaret Revue

Theatre 29 will spend the weekend presenting its very popular, and second annual, cabaret show "Mis-Cast: Part Deux". The "Mis-Cast" revue gives singers a chance to perform roles they probably would never have a chance to play otherwise. The show features solos, duets, trios and group numbers. This is the opportunity for Theatre 29 audiences to see their favorite veteran performers and some talented newcomers sing songs from their dream roles.

Lisa Goldberg and Musical Director Scott Clinkscales have cast 17 vocalists for a fundraiser cabaret to benefit Theatre 29's building expansion fund. The cast includes veteran performers Graham Cooley, Christopher Fleischman, Charles Harvey, Robin Wilson, Katie Fleischman, Kylie Robinson, Kegan Longuevan, Horace Miller, Emily Sheckler, Kurt Schauppner, David Whiting and Gabe Bateman. Newcomers include Paul Kowal, Sabrina Giron, Gloria-Joy Yeaton, Brittany Baldridge and Jayme Bateman.

"Mis-Cast: Part Deux" will be the second annual summer cabaret fundraiser for Theatre 29's building expansion fund. Different from last year's one night only performance, this year's Mis-Cast will feature two performances. The first performance will be a gala on Saturday, June 22nd and include dinner at 6:00 pm, a silent auction, a 50/50 drawing, and a performance at 7:00 pm. The Sunday show is a 2:30 matinee and is the performance only.

Tickets for Saturday's dinner-show are $25.00. The Sunday Matinee performance-only tickets are $15.00. For tickets visit theatre29.org or call the Theatre 29 Box Office at 760-361-4151.





