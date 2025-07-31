The Bent 2025/2026 Season Announced

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Against a backdrop of cultural tensions and renewed challenges to LGBTQ+ rights nationwide, The Bent (www.thebent.org) —one of only a handful of exclusively LGBTQ+ focused theater companies in Southern California—announces its 25/26 season: a rich tapestry of plays, musicals, cabarets, and staged readings that shine a light on the complexity, resilience, and vibrancy of queer life.

Now more than ever, The Bent’s voice is urgent. In a year defined not just by political division, but by escalating unrest—where queer immigrants have been unjustly detained, and LGBTQ+ lives, especially transgenders and stories are under open attack—The Bent’s new season emerges as both a bold act of resistance and a powerful offering of hope, healing, and human connection..

MAIN STAGE SERIES

Opening the season, on the heels of closing last season with the wildly successful production of The Inheritance Part I is The Inheritance Part 2 by Matthew Lopez (Oct 17–Nov 2, 2025), directed by Steven Rosenbaum. Part 2 brings audiences back into an epic, moving exploration of legacy, love, and what it means to be a gay man in contemporary America—an essential story in today’s climate of polarization.

“The Inheritance: Part II is a thrilling, fiercely intelligent work that deepens the emotions and themes of its predecessor. With a powerful cast, Lopez continues to give voice to a generation searching for connection, legacy, and meaning.” – The New York Times

December brings a dynamic pairing: Dog Sees God by Bert V. Royal (Dec 5–21, 2025), a darkly funny and poignant look at adolescence and identity; and the beloved Skippy & Bitsy Holiday Extravaganza (Dec 9–18, 2025), directed by Terry Ray, offering camp, laughter, and holiday spirit.

Dog Sees God offers an audacious and surprisingly heartfelt look at the Peanuts gang grown up. Royal’s sharp script captures both the sharp wit and the deep pain of adolescence, turning what could have been a gimmick into a powerful commentary on life, loss, and self-discovery – Time Out New YorkIn February, the company presents In The Wake by iconic, lesbian playwright Lisa Kron (Feb 6–22, 2026), directed by Laura Stearns—a provocative, timely reflection on privilege, activism, and the cost of standing still when history demands action.

In May, The Bent will mount their first musical, Terrence McNally’s, A Man of No Importance, with music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens (May 8–24, 2026), directed by Steven Rosenbaum. It is a warm celebration of self-acceptance and the transformative power of community and art.

READING SERIES SPOTLIGHT: TRUTH THAT DEMANDS TO BE HEARD

At a time when LGBTQ+ history is under open attack — including the current administration’s shameful decision to remove Harvey Milk’s name from a Navy ship named in his honor — The Bent’s 2025/26 Reading Series is an act of defiance, education, and remembrance. These staged readings create space for dialogue, community reflection, re-examining the roots of today’s battles for justice, and, of course, insightful humor.

Execution of Justice by Emily Mann (Nov 25 & 26, 2025), directed by Stan Zimmerman, revisits the trial following the assassination of Harvey Milk and Mayor George Moscone. The real-life courtroom drama dissects how prejudice shaped the trial’s outcome and asks urgent questions about the way justice bends under societal bias. As Milk’s legacy is literally being scrubbed from institutions today, this work insists we must never let history be rewritten or erased.

The Green Room by Jason Reale (Mar 18 & 19, 2026), directed by the playwright, offers an intimate, character-driven exploration of artists struggling with faith, failure, and self-worth — themes deeply resonant in queer creative life, where the search for belonging and voice is ongoing.

Two additional titles that promise to be bold and thought provoking to be announced for Feb 17-18, 2026 and Apr 22-23, 2026

CABARET SERIES: A LIFELINE AND A LIVING ROOM FOR LGBTQ+ COMMUNITIES

This season marks the debut of The Bent’s cabaret series, designed to enhance the company’s already stellar programming. Since the earliest underground clubs to modern queer venues, cabaret has been more than entertainment: it’s been survival. A place to gather when other doors were closed; to laugh at pain; to rewrite shame into story; and to see oneself reflected, celebrated, and complex.

The Bent’s 2025/26 Cabaret Series keeps this tradition alive and thriving:

• SUSANNAH B (Oct 29, 2025) breaks convention with fearless, genre-bending performance that blends stand-up, storytelling, and song to skewer hypocrisy and find joy in truth.

• An Evening with Mo Collins (Feb 25, 2026) offers audiences a rare chance to experience the beloved MADtv and Fear the Walking Dead star up close and to see her depth and humanity beyond the punchlines, offering humor seasoned with vulnerability.

• CA$HINO (May 19 & 20, 2026) The Bent brings the cult-favorite musical comedy duo back by popular demand for two performances following last season’s triumphant appearance. Ca$hinofuses lounge act and Hollywood camp with hilariously absurd and poignant interpretations of songs from musical theater to classic rock.

These events preserve cabaret’s essential spirit: authentic, immediate, and as much about community as performance.

THE BENT:

One of California’s only exclusively LGBTQ+ theater companies, The Bent amplifies voices often left out of mainstream stages, creating space for laughter, healing, and resistance.

Season subscriptions are on sale now until October 1st and Single tickets go on sale September 8th.

For tickets & more: www.thebent.org