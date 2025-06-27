Splash House Reveals Weekend Lineups For 2025 Edition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Splash House has unveiled its lineup for the 2025 double weekender editions, returning to Palm Springs this August 8-10 and August 15-17. For over a decade, Splash House has carved out a distinct identity-balancing underground credibility with broad appeal, and offering an expertly curated experience where poolside sets, hotel takeovers, after-hours programming and desert aesthetic come together in one of the most stylistic environments in North America.

By day, festival-goers dance poolside at boutique hotels against the SAN JACINTO Mountains backdrop, dive into colorful activities like drag brunches and thrifting, and soak up the carefree spirit that makes Splash House unlike any other. When the sun sets, the party shifts to the Palm Springs Air Museum, where top-tier sonic selectors light up open-air hangars under the stars. With its unique blend of music, fashion, and fun, Splash House is a true representation of a summer state of mind.

Weekend One highlights include viral hitmaker ACRAZE, SoCal party-starter Disco Lines, genre-bending British icon TroyBoi, tech house groover Westend, techno provocateur Eli Brown, and rising star San Pacho. The weekend continues with high-tempo heat from Brooklyn-based jigitz, Bristol native NOTION, Grammy-nominated producer Wuki, Irish duo 49th & Main, Italian underground favorite Matisa, bass house boss Nostalgix, powerhouse producer Marten Hørger, UK bass slammer ATRIP, and the euphoric stylings from dance-pop favorite Hayden James. Rounding it out are bubbling rising talent including Loods, HILLS, JADED, Swimming Paul, Daniel Allan, RaeCola, and Devault.

Weekend Two continues with a fierce blend of dance floor legends and next-gen heat. Leading the charge is electrifying duo SOFI TUKKER, the versatile and genre defying Boys Noize, legendary house icon Claude VonStroke, and tech-house impresario Noizu. The stacked lineup continues with breakout star Max Styler, indie duo Neil Frances, funky house innovator AYYBO, Latin tech maestro Andruss, percussive groove specialist Ranger Trucco, and viral producer nimino. Additional highlights include feel-good house from BUNT., low end frequencies from Taiki Nulight, and next gen icons GENESI, Angrybaby, Jackie Hollander, Annicka, and more.

As the sun sets over the desert, Splash House's After Hours at the Palm Springs Air Museum takes the energy to new heights. Set beneath the wings of vintage warplanes and framed by the open night sky, it's a one-of-a-kind experience where dance music meets aviation history. Weekend One kicks off with a special Diplo B2B BLOND:ISH set, Wax Motif and Matroda's collaborative project Waxtroda, and Chicago's Azzecca. Weekend Two keeps the momentum going with international favorites Disclosure (DJ Set) and the sleek tech-house stylings of Cloonee.

Designed to create a seamless, immersive experience, Splash House offers hotel packages at its three flagship resorts - The Renaissance, Saguaro, and Riviera - keeping guests just steps away from the action. Off-site accommodations at L3 Oasis Hotel and Hilton Palm Springs provide alternative options for those looking to curate their own perfect desert retreat. Each package includes a three-night stay, festival passes, and shuttle transportation, ensuring effortless access to the music, poolside parties, and city-wide activities that make Splash House a one-of-a-kind summer escape.

Splash House is a 21+ event.

Splash House 2025 Lineup (A-Z)

Weekend One:

49th & Main (DJ Set)

ARCAZE

ATRIP

Azzecca*

BOLO

Close Friends Only

Diplo B2B BLOND:ISH*

Daniel Allan

Devault

Disco Lines

Eli Brown

Hayden James

HILLS

JADED

jigitz

Kamino

Loods

Marten Hørger

Matisa

Nostalgix

Notion

RaeCola

San Pacho

Swimming Paul

Troyboi

Waxtroda (Wax Motif and Matroda)*

Westend

Wuki

Weekend Two:

Andruss

Angrybaby

Annicka

AYYBO

Badger

Benson

Boys Noize

BUNT.

Claude VonStroke

Cloonee*

Clüb De Combat

Dark Heart

Disclosure (DJ set)*

Emmit Fenn

GENESI

Jackie Hollander

Max Styler

Neil Frances

nimino

Noizu

Rafael

Ranger Trucco

Roddy Lima

Rommii

SOFI TUKKER

Taiki Nulight

Vandelux (DJ Set)

Wheats

*After Hours at Palm Springs Air Museum

