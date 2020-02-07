Singer/Actor Bob Anderson Channels FRANK - THE MAN, THE MUSIC At The McCallum Theatre

FRANK-The Man ... The Music honors the musical legacy of Frank Sinatra and his tremendous contribution to the Great American Songbook. Throughout these shows, fans will be able to experience Frank and his music at the peak of his career. The event stars Bob Anderson, a singer and actor who is the No. 1 singing impressionist in the world. This captivating production will appear at the McCallum Theater for three shows- Friday, Feb. 14 at 8:00 pm, and Saturday, Feb. 15 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm.

Anderson not only sounds like Sinatra; he looks like him, too, thanks to prosthetic makeup that is spot-on. Anderson will also be accompanied by a 32-piece orchestra playing all of Sinatra's original arrangements to his most-beloved songs.

In 2015, VH1 voted Anderson the No. 1 celebrity impersonator in the world-an honor that was also given to him by People Magazine. In addition to his spot-on impressions, he is a highly acclaimed singer in his own right.

Anderson's story reads like a classic novel. In 1973, he snuck into the Sahara's Congo Room to watch a Nancy Sinatra rehearsal. During that rehearsal, Nancy's opening act, the Everly Brothers, got into an argument and walked out. Enter 23-year-old Bob Anderson. He told the musical conductor that he was a singer; with only a few hours until the start of the show and no opening act, Nancy Sinatra's producer handed Anderson a mic and let him prove himself. He did: Anderson went on in place of the Everly Brothers and played the entire two-week engagement at the Sahara.

Shortly after that engagement, Anderson accompanied Nancy Sinatra to The Merv Griffin Show. That was Anderson's first appearance on national television-and he got a standing ovation. Merv Griffin was impressed, and months later, after seeing him perform at the Ye Little Club in Beverly Hills, Griffin invited Anderson to his 50th birthday celebration. It was at Merv Griffin's party where Anderson started singing and imitating the voices of well-known vocalists. The crowd loved it. Cary Grant was sitting on the floor by the piano, saying, "This is really amazing; I have never seen anything like this!"

Anderson soon became a regular on talk and variety shows, with more than 200 appearances on television networks and shows including Showtime, HBO, The Mike Douglas Show, The Merv Griffin Show, Late Night With David Letterman and The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson.

Anderson has performed in more Las Vegas showrooms than just about anyone. When Las Vegas celebrated 50 years of entertainment, Bob Anderson was voted No. 12, between Barbra Streisand and Ray Charles, on a list of Las Vegas' all-time-favorite acts.

Anderson wrote and starred in the award-winning show, FRANK-The Man ... The Music at The Palazzo Theater in Las Vegas. Within weeks of opening, FRANK became the talk of the town and the must-see show. The running theme and spirit of every review of FRANK was, "I saw Frank Sinatra the other night. I don't care if it was Bob Anderson-I saw Frank Sinatra the other night."

Tickets for these performances are priced at $98, $78 and $38. Tickets are available at the Theatre's website at www.mccallumtheatre.com or by calling the McCallum Theatre Box Office at (760) 340-2787.





