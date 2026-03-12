Review: METEOR SHOWER at Desert Ensemble Theatre

🎭 NEW! Palm Springs Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Palm Springs & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

With the world on its ear, it took an absurdist comedy like Meteor Shower to keep an audience entertained and laughing from start to curtain. The Desert Ensemble Theatre show, currently running through March 15 at Palm Springs Cultural Center, is just the ticket. Hurry, though, because the end (of the run) is near.

The play opens inoccuously in the Ojai, California, home of Norm (David Youse) and Corky (Theresa Jewett), who are awaiting the arrival of their guests, Gerald (Skylar Gaines) and Laura (Lizzie Sosa). The invitation was for dinner, followed by watching an anticipated meteor shower. The guests enter and the unpredictable begins, building into one a surreal situation after another, then devolving into chaos. I never stopped laughing--except to catch my breath.

I attribute the impeccable timing of the four actors both to their talent and to Keith Hamilton's direction. The small stage of the venue poses a real challenge, but the cast, director, technical crew, and set builders--some of whom are student interns--made it look comfortable.

David Youse is an award-winning actor and director not only in the Coachella Valley but also in theaters around California and nationally. Even if his character (Norm) didn't speak one line of dialogue, David's face fully conveyed the character and his kaleodoscope of emotions. What a face! And the dialogue drove it home.

Theresa Jewett, a Desert Star award winner, delivers another great performance as Corky. I've seen Thesera in previous productions, and I have always been impressed by her ability to capture am audience. This one is no exception.

Skylar Gaines--although familiar to Coachella Valley audiences--is new to me. After seeing his authentic, about-face Gerald, I look forward to enjoying more of his performances. Again, I must also credit the director for eliciting the best from his actors.

Lizzie Sosa (Laura) has won praise for her performances here and elsewhere. Lizzie seems to lose herself and inhabit her characters. Her acting skill is consistently amazing.

It breaks my heart to say that Meteor Shower is the penultimate production of Desert Ensemble Theatre. However, their student scholarship program will continue and is still accepting donations. For more information, please visit desertensembletheatre.org.

You can get your ticket to this play at holdmyticket.com/tickets/449339.

