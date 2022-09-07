Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SIMPLY BARBRA Starring Steven Brinberg Returns to OSCAR'S in Palm Springs This Month

Performances are on Thursday, September 22 and Friday, September 23 at 7:00pm. 

Palm Springs News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 07, 2022  

Steven Brinberg (Simply Barbra), Award-winning singer and actor returns with "SIMPLY BARBRA - " to Oscar's (125 E Tahquitz Canyon Way #108 Palm Springs, CA 92262) on Thursday, September 22 and Friday, September 23 at 7:00pm. Christopher Marlowe is the pianist. Special Guests will be joining the show on Thursday it will be Jonathan Sharp (Broadway = Fiddler on the Roof, The Red Shoes, Carousel, Dance of the Vampires, Rocky Horror Picture Show). The Friday show will have special guest Richard Jay Alexander (Broadway producer, directed at the Hollywood Bowl and for concerts across the country, and his numerous work with Barbra Streisand). Tickets are $29.95 General Admission, and $39.95 VIP Front tables with a $20 Food/Drink Minimum. To get tickets https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195238®id=328&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Foscarspalmsprings.com%2Fproduct%2Fsimplybarbra%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Steven's new show recreates some of Miss Streisand's greatest hits, other favorites and Broadway songs, and more to celebrate this very special birthday year. The constantly updated SIMPLY BARBRA shows are the next best thing to seeing the legendary singer/actress/director in person. And with this special engagement, you can actually meet this one afterwards! Prior to this special celebration, there were summer engagements in Rehoboth Beach, DE; The Chelsea Table and Stage in NYC, Michigan's Acorn Theatre , and again areturn to The Art House in Provincetown, MA

Steven Brinberg has been doing his live vocal impressions of Barbra Streisand for two decades around the world The first SIMPLY BARBRA show began in his native New York City where it ran for three years and has since played across the US, in London's West End, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Sydney, Melbourne, Barcelona, Bangkok, Puerto Vallarta, Toronto, and to more cities than the real Barbra.

Steven spent 11 years touring with Marvin Hamlisch and his symphony orchestra as a special guest star. Stephen Sondheim requested his appearance at his birthday concert at the Library of Congress. Terrence McNally wrote narration for him to read as Barbra at a Lincoln Center concert. He has also performed at special events for such notables as Donna Karan, Joan Rivers, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Liza Minnelli.

SIMPLY BARBRA shows have earned two MAC Awards, a Bistro Award and was nominated for a 2018 ROBBY award for theatre and cabaret in Los Angeles. Steven has released two CDS LIVE IN LONDON and SIMPLY BARBRA DUETS.

Off-Broadway Steven has appeared in IVANOV (Jewish Rep) THE WIND UP TOYS (Lambs Theatre) and Ken Page's Musical NIGHTLIFE at the Westbeth and Manhattan Theatre Club. He also appeared on Broadway in the concert version of FUNNY GIRL featuring Whoopi Goldberg and Kristin Chenoweth.

Some TV appearances include "BLUE BLOODS" on CBS, and the Rosie O'Donnell, Jerry Springer, Sally Jessy Raphael shows as well as "Good Day Australia". Films include CAMP, HEAVENLY PEACE, BOYS LIFE and THIRSTY.

For more information please visit www.simplybarbra.com.





More Hot Stories For You


CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to LA Philharmonic's Lang Lang Plays Disney!CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to LA Philharmonic's Lang Lang Plays Disney!
September 6, 2022

Take a musical adventure with Lang Lang and the Los Angeles Philharmonic through some of the most beloved themes from the world of animation. Performing selections from his upcoming album The Disney Book, piano phenomenon Lang Lang reimagines memorable Disney and Pixar melodies ranging from classics like The Jungle Book and Mary Poppins to new favorites Coco, Frozen, and Encanto.
LBP Studio Opens THE REVOLUTIONISTS This WeekendLBP Studio Opens THE REVOLUTIONISTS This Weekend
August 31, 2022

Four beautiful, badass women lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution's Reign of Terror. Playwright Olympe de Gouges, Caribbean rebel Marianne Angelle, assassin Charlotte Corday, and former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette hang out, murder Marat, and try to beat back the extremist insanity in 1793 Paris.
Fulcrum Arts Announces Lineup for 2022 FULCRUM FESTIVAL: DEEP OCEAN/DEEP SPACE, September 15 – 25Fulcrum Arts Announces Lineup for 2022 FULCRUM FESTIVAL: DEEP OCEAN/DEEP SPACE, September 15 – 25
August 23, 2022

Fulcrum Arts has announced the 2022 Fulcrum Festival program. For over 20 years, Fulcrum Festival (formerly the AxS Festival) has presented a regional celebration exploring the intersections of art and science across Greater Los Angeles.
Lewis Black Comes to the McCallum Theatre in OctoberLewis Black Comes to the McCallum Theatre in October
August 15, 2022

Known as the King of Rant, Lewis Black uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and finger pointing to expose the absurdities of life. His comedic brilliance makes people laugh at life’s hypocrisies and the insanity he sees in the world.
Hotel Ugly Announces West Coast TourHotel Ugly Announces West Coast Tour
August 9, 2022

Houston based duo, Hotel Ugly, comprised of brothers Mike and Chris Fiscella are going on tour!