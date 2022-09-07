SIMPLY BARBRA Starring Steven Brinberg Returns to OSCAR'S in Palm Springs This Month

Steven Brinberg (Simply Barbra), Award-winning singer and actor returns with "SIMPLY BARBRA - " to Oscar's (125 E Tahquitz Canyon Way #108 Palm Springs, CA 92262) on Thursday, September 22 and Friday, September 23 at 7:00pm. Christopher Marlowe is the pianist. Special Guests will be joining the show on Thursday it will be Jonathan Sharp (Broadway = Fiddler on the Roof, The Red Shoes, Carousel, Dance of the Vampires, Rocky Horror Picture Show). The Friday show will have special guest Richard Jay Alexander (Broadway producer, directed at the Hollywood Bowl and for concerts across the country, and his numerous work with Barbra Streisand). Tickets are $29.95 General Admission, and $39.95 VIP Front tables with a $20 Food/Drink Minimum. To get tickets https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195238®id=328&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Foscarspalmsprings.com%2Fproduct%2Fsimplybarbra%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Steven's new show recreates some of Miss Streisand's greatest hits, other favorites and Broadway songs, and more to celebrate this very special birthday year. The constantly updated SIMPLY BARBRA shows are the next best thing to seeing the legendary singer/actress/director in person. And with this special engagement, you can actually meet this one afterwards! Prior to this special celebration, there were summer engagements in Rehoboth Beach, DE; The Chelsea Table and Stage in NYC, Michigan's Acorn Theatre , and again areturn to The Art House in Provincetown, MA

Steven Brinberg has been doing his live vocal impressions of Barbra Streisand for two decades around the world The first SIMPLY BARBRA show began in his native New York City where it ran for three years and has since played across the US, in London's West End, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Sydney, Melbourne, Barcelona, Bangkok, Puerto Vallarta, Toronto, and to more cities than the real Barbra.

Steven spent 11 years touring with Marvin Hamlisch and his symphony orchestra as a special guest star. Stephen Sondheim requested his appearance at his birthday concert at the Library of Congress. Terrence McNally wrote narration for him to read as Barbra at a Lincoln Center concert. He has also performed at special events for such notables as Donna Karan, Joan Rivers, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Liza Minnelli.

SIMPLY BARBRA shows have earned two MAC Awards, a Bistro Award and was nominated for a 2018 ROBBY award for theatre and cabaret in Los Angeles. Steven has released two CDS LIVE IN LONDON and SIMPLY BARBRA DUETS.

Off-Broadway Steven has appeared in IVANOV (Jewish Rep) THE WIND UP TOYS (Lambs Theatre) and Ken Page's Musical NIGHTLIFE at the Westbeth and Manhattan Theatre Club. He also appeared on Broadway in the concert version of FUNNY GIRL featuring Whoopi Goldberg and Kristin Chenoweth.

Some TV appearances include "BLUE BLOODS" on CBS, and the Rosie O'Donnell, Jerry Springer, Sally Jessy Raphael shows as well as "Good Day Australia". Films include CAMP, HEAVENLY PEACE, BOYS LIFE and THIRSTY.

For more information please visit www.simplybarbra.com.