Previews: PONYTAILS, CHIFFON AND SHANGRI-LA at Arthur Newman Theatre At The Joslyn Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Girl groups have always been part of our culture. For me, it began watching The Andrews Sisters in old films, or sitting with my granny while she watched The Lawrence Welk Show, hoping that the Lennon Sisters would be on that week. So, Francesca Amari’s Ponytails, Chiffon & Shangri-la hits just right, providing us a look back at the girl groups who came after all the sister acts.

Amari has been performing cabaret for a long time now, her tributes to Gilda Radner and Linda Ronstadt have won multiple awards, and have been seen coast to coast and places in between. Amari is a gifted cabaret artist, the evidence is apparent in these two shows (as well as the many others) relating the stories of these two powerhouse entertainers through song and spoken word, and she's returning with a new cabaret, Ponytails, Chiffon and Shangri-la that is an innovative crossbreed of cabaret and American Bandstand - early 60s. And it’s a gas.

It’s hard to tackle girl groups alone, so Amari has brought in Kari Kirkland and Kim Schroeder Long. Both powerhouse vocalists, the blend is so perfect you’d think they’d been singing together for decades. Each gets a turn at lead vocals throughout the show, and what a show it is.

Amari takes us on a bopping journey of girl groups with a little bit of history and a lot of sound. You’ll be up on your feet and singing along without even noticing you did it, which brings us to the band: Mark Kahny on piano, Billy Casale on electric bass and Dennis Burke on drums keeping the music solidly in the pocket.

The show is coming to the Arthur Newman stage at the Joslyn Center this Sunday March 16th. All shows begin at 3pm with doors opening at 2:30pm for immediate seating. Admission is $20 cash only. No reservations are needed. There is ample seating and parking. For more information or to be added to the mailing list visit www.SundayCabaretSeries.com.

From their website: From fabulous Big Band singers to early female pop/rock pioneers to girl groups & bubble gum pop queens to British Invasion stars, Francesca Amari explores the stories and top songs from favorite “girl singers” from the 1950s to the 1960s with Ponytails, Chiffon & Shangri-la . Featured artists include Connie Francis, Jo Stafford, Patti Page, Lesley Gore, Petula Clark & Dusty Springfield, along with favorite girl groups The Chiffons, The Shirelles & more.

If you miss it this Sunday, look to Restaurant Week at PS Underground for a delicious, curated meal and great entertainment.

But don’t miss it at Arthur Newman this Sunday. Amari’s Ponytails , Chiffon and Shangri-la is a real treat that won’t take a big bite out of your budget.

Arthur Newman Theatre at The Joslyn Center, 73-750 Catalina Way, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Comments