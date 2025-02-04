Previews: GRAND CONCOURSE at Dezart Performs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dezart Performs will present the profound and gripping play GRAND CONCOURSE directed by Michael Shaw,February 28 - March 9 2025 at the Pearl McManus Theater in the Palm Springs Woman’s Club, 314 S. Cahuilla Road, Palm Springs. With keen humor and startling compassion, award-winning playwright Heidi Schreck (WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME) navigates the mystery of faith, the limits of forgiveness and the pursuit of something resembling joy. GRAND CONCOURSE runs 90 minutes without intermission.

At the heart of a Bronx soup kitchen is Shelley (Eliza Newman), a nun questioning her faith who has dedicated her life to serving the poor with unsentimental efficiency. Grappling with a loss of faith and dealing with the fear that her efforts are meaningless, Emma (Tia Laulusa), an idealistic but confused college dropout arrives to volunteer. A troubled young woman looking for redemption, her reckless mix of generosity and self-involvement pushes Shelley to the breaking point. Joined by Oscar (Chris Carranza), a security guard and Frog (E.M. Davis), a homeless bohemian, their lives intertwine in unexpected ways. Emma, Oscar, Frog and Shelley become a weird little family during the course of the play and, like any real family, have the power to both heal and harm one another. GRAND CONCOURSE explores generosity that ignores the risk of personal damage and questions whether that generosity is actually beneficial to either the giver or receiver.

“Directing GRAND CONCOURSE is a deeply personal journey for me. This play speaks to the quiet struggles we all face - the desire to do good, the weight of disappointment, and the complicated nature of forgiveness. Each of these characters feels so real because they remind us of ourselves: flawed, hopeful, and trying our best. At its heart, this story asks how much we’re willing to give - to others and to ourselves.” - Michael Shaw, Director

For tickets and information about Dezart Performs’ 2024/25 season, visit dezartperforms.org or call 760-322-0179 ext 1

Comments