Previews: CABARET A LA CARTE at Palm Springs Cultural Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Palm Springs Cultural Center is introducing a new live performance series this summer, blending classic cabaret sensibilities with a modern desert twist. Cabaret A La Carte takes place Friday evenings in Theatre 2, the Cultural Center’s newly renovated and intimate black box performance space. Each show begins at 7:30 PM and features a different artist, offering a fresh experience weekly across a five-week span.

The series opens on July 11 with vocalist Francesca Amari in Different Drum: The Music of Linda Ronstadt. Known for her nuanced phrasing and vintage vocal style, Amari offers a tribute to the genre-defying career of Ronstadt, weaving together hits that span folk-rock, pop, and beyond. The evening balances musical homage with personal storytelling and a deep respect for Ronstadt’s legacy.

On July 18, Erik Scott Romney steps into the spotlight with Broadway’s Bad Guys, a witty and villain-forward cabaret that explores the juiciest roles in musical theatre. Featuring songs made famous by Broadway’s most memorable antagonists, the show is accompanied by Chip Prince on piano and Bob Marino on drums, offering a musically rich performance with a mischievous edge.

July 25 brings Lizzie Schmelling to the stage with Adele Through the Ages. With powerhouse vocals and a keen sense of theatrical timing, Schmelling traces the arc of Adele’s iconic discography—from early heartbreak anthems to modern power ballads. The show draws emotional range from Adele’s evolution as a performer, while maintaining a light and contemporary tone.



Bonnie G closes out the current slate on August 1 with Torch Songs with a Twist, an evening that pairs smoky standards with unexpected musical detours. Known for her dynamic stage presence and versatile voice, Bonnie G brings humor, heartache, and reinvention to the genre, subverting audience expectations while honoring the tradition of the torch song.

The Cabaret A La Carte series is produced by Broadway veteran Douglas Graham in partnership with the Palm Springs Cultural Center. Graham brings decades of theatrical experience and a curatorial eye to the series, helping shape a lineup that reflects both classic cabaret traditions and contemporary performance styles.

Each show is staged in Theatre 2, which now features updated seating and sound, offering artists and audiences an immersive experience in an intimate setting. In keeping with the series’ theme, audiences can expect a touch of theatrical flair not just on stage, but in the venue offerings as well. A rotating selection of themed treats and specialty items will be available each week, adding a playful dimension to the experience while keeping service streamlined for a theater setting.

With an emphasis on variety, talent, and atmosphere, Cabaret A La Carte offers a flexible platform for performers and a new creative space for Palm Springs audiences. The series is produced in-house by the Palm Springs Cultural Center, with additional programming announcements expected later this year.

For more information, click here

Comments