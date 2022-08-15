Lewis Black Comes to the McCallum Theatre in October

Known as the King of Rant, Lewis Black uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and finger pointing to expose the absurdities of life. His comedic brilliance makes people laugh at life's hypocrisies and the insanity he sees in the world.

A GRAMMY Award-winning stand-up, Lewis Black performs his critically acclaimed shows more than 200 nights annually, to sold-out audiences throughout Europe, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. Adult language.

The event is set for October 13.

