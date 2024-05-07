Idyllwild Arts to Present Grand Film Showcase & Awards Ceremony This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Idyllwild Arts will present their Grand Film Showcase & Awards Ceremony on May 22, 7pm at Lowman Concert Hall located on campus (52500 Temecula Road, Idyllwild). Idyllwild Arts invites the public to join the Film Department's most anticipated event of the year with students taking center stage like never before.

Led by the Student Showcase Committee, the evening celebrates their talent and hard work. Attendees can expect VIP industry guests, a glamorous red carpet affair complete with Step and Repeat, live music, and a strict black tie dress code.

As one of California's top arts high schools, dedicated faculty and community support guides students who come together to channel their artistic passions into collaborative filmmaking. The evening is about showcasing their films, which this year all have youth-related themes, raising difficult topics like mental diseases, trauma, healing process, and following one's dreams. Idyllwild Arts student-created film "Off the Record" will also be shown, an impressive collaboration between 70 students, marking one the biggest projects the art school has ever done in the film department.

Some of this year's films will be spoken in Mandarin, adding a unique and inclusive dimension to the showcase. Don't miss out on this extraordinary evening of talent, creativity, and cultural diversity. For more information, visit: https://idyllwildarts.org/event/idyfilm-awards-night/

