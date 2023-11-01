Feature: Neil Simon's 'GOD'S FAVORITE' STAGED READING at Theatre 29

This production is a fundraiser for Theatre 29, with all proceeds meant to support the upcoming mainstage productions during the 2023-2024 season.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

Your favorite Theatre 29 performers want to read you a story!

A staged reading is the theatre equivalent of an audiobook or radio play; the actors read directly from the script and the focus is on the story rather than the action.  But make no mistake!  There will not only be action, but even music, dynamic lighting, and special effects that are sure to bring, or rather “burn,” the house down.

This is not a performance to be missed as the story will be told by several of Theatre 29’s most impressive and favorite performers including John Pollnow, Ian Ferris, Imelda Patu, Graham Cooley, Jesse Worstell, Sabrina Olsen, Tiffany Crocker, and Jericho McNeltier.  And last, but certainly not least, Charles Harvey encapsulates all of the action through his narration of this heartfelt, but laughter-inducing story that ask the question, “Who are you when life hit hardest?”

This production is a fundraiser for Theatre 29, with all proceeds meant to support the upcoming mainstage productions during the 2023-2024 season. The performances will run one weekend only, Saturday November 4 at 7pm and Sunday November 5 at 2:30pm.

Theatre 29 is at 73637 Sullivan Road in the City of Twentynine Palms. Tickets are $15.00 for General Admission, $12.50 for Seniors and Military, and $10.00 for Children under 12 and Students with ID (there is a service charge). Tickets are available now at theatre29.org/tickets by calling the Theatre 29 Box Office at 760-361-4151.




