FINAL INTERVIEW Comes to The Pico Playhouse Next Month

The Pico Playhouse has announced the return of the critically acclaimed drama Final Interview by Gabriel Oliva for six performances only. This gripping story of revenge set against the backdrop of corporate America is directed by Katierose Donahue-Enriquez and features (in alphabetical order) Colleen Foy, Frank Martinelli, Gabriel Oliva, and Brian Stanton. Performance dates and times are Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15, at 8pm; Sunday, July 16, at 7pm; Friday and Saturday, July 21 and 22, at 8pm, and Sunday, July 23, at 7pm.



The stress of a job interview is cranked up to 10 when a gun is thrown in the mix. If the interview goes poorly, someone dies. In a claustrophobic game of cat and mouse, both interviewer and interviewee desperately try to escape a high-rise office with their lives. Final Interview exposes the corruption behind corporate greed and the ability to right the wrongs of one’s past. Running time is 80 minutes with no intermission. Scenic design is by Annie Terrazzo, and the stage manager is Rachel Zerger-Oliva.



As an actor, playwright Gabriel Oliva has been seen in Promising Young Woman, The Dropout, Archer, S.W.A.T., Elena of Avalor, and more. He has performed as a singer all over Southern California, including Coachella. His debut jazz album Love.Life was released in 2021. Central Valley, a feature film he wrote and directed, was released in this year. As a writer, his films Gay Camp and Weekend Warriors have won numerous festival awards. Final Interview is his first produced play.



Director Katierose Donahue-Enriquez is an actor, writer, director, producer, and host living in Los Angeles. Her solo show, Queen of Fishtown, recently finished limited award-winning runs in London, New York City, Philadelphia, and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. TV credits include 2 Broke Girls, How I Met Your Mother, The Comeback, Future Man, American Crime, Astronomy Club, and more than a dozen national commercials.



General admission is $35. The Pico Playhouse is located at 10508 W. Pico Boulevard in Los Angeles, 90064.