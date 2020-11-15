CREATING FOR THE STAGE: DISCUSSION WITH PEOPLE THAT MAKE SHOWS HAPPEN at Dezart Performs

New Series from Dezart Performs

In pre-COVID times, theatres talked about "taking it on the road." For Dezart Performs for the remainder of 2020, they're taking it online. Every Wednesday from November 11 through December 2 at 5:30pm (PST), the award-winning Palm Springs ensemble presents a special free virtual series, Creating for the Stage: Discussions with the People that Make Shows Happen. Featuring actors, designers, creatives, playwrights and directors from their sold out 2019-20 season, the free online series is optimistic proof of the group's mission this year: Still Here ... and Dreaming. To access the weekly series, go to www.dezartperforms.org

"Theatre is above all a discussion and until we can have discussions face to face, we'll have them screen to screen," said Dezart Performs Founding Artistic Director Michael Shaw. "These conversations were incredibly emotional for everyone concerned, and also a lot of fun and a real peek behind the fourth wall with the people who truly make shows happen."

Details of the series are as follows:

Wednesday, November 11 - 5:30pm: Meet the Playwright and Director with Daniel's Husband playwright Michael McKeever and director Darin Anthony.

Wednesday, November 18 - 5:30pm: Meet the Cast Members with Hand to God actors Eddie Vona, Yo Younger and Danny Gomez.



Wednesday, November 25 - 5:30pm: Meet the Director and Cast Members with SWEAT actors Desireé Clarke and Cortez Johnson and director Michael Shaw.

Wednesday, December 2 - 5:30pm: Meet the Design Team with Hand to God set designer Tom Valach, lighting designer Derrick McDaniel and props master Cecilia Orosco.

The series is moderated by local author and former TV host David Perry.

Dezart Performs, one of the Coachella Valley's preeminent theatre companies, recognizes that the performing arts enrich the life and culture of a community, promote greater understanding and provoke insightful discussion. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit theatre company, its mission is to provide an artistic home for bold and cutting-edge plays, creating an atmosphere of artistic growth for actors, writers, and directors who uniquely contribute to the diverse theatrical environment in the Coachella Valley.



For more information go online at www.dezartperforms.org, or call (760) 322-0179.

