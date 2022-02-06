BWW Previews: PALM SPRINGS THE MUSICAL: BORN TO SPARKLE to Play at Desert Rose Theater

Palm Springs The Musical: Born To Sparkle

Premieres at Desert Rose Playhouse March 24 - April 10 2022

With 20 original show-stopping tunes, book and lyrics written by Robbie Moss Manning and Alyce Haskell Berard, and music by composer and musical producer Jonathan Baer, PALM SPRINGS THE MUSICAL: Born To Sparkle revolves around a deathbed promise to bring back The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies that shuttered in 2014. The songs are edgy-good fun, with numbers like the upbeat Casino I'll Be There, and the sinister Elder Skelder. Additional songs written by John Baer and John Manning.

The scoring and clever lyrics are supported by a book giving us a love story; a crisis of faith and redemption; and best of all a marvelous mustache-twirling villain with a corrupt sidekick, a ballsy Nurse Ratchet-type who, together, attempt to thwart the ladies' remounting of the Follies, in an effort to keep their noses out of the shady retirement home they operate.

Eight years in the making, PALM SPRINGS THE MUSICAL: Born to Sparkle is set to premiere on March 24, 2022 at Desert Rose Playhouse in Palm Springs and directed by Robbie Wayne. Wayne is the winner of the Desert Theater League's Michael Grossman Most Inspirational Award in 2019, and also for Outstanding Director of Desert Rose Playhouse's staging of The Sugar Witch the same year. The company and play also won for outstanding props and special effects.

The Desert Rose Playhouse is located at 611 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Suite 15, Palm Springs, CA 92264. For tickets, call the Box Office at (760) 202-3000 or buy online here.

Desert Rose Productions is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization who seeks to inspire, nurture, challenge, educate and empower theater artists and audiences, to make the Coachella Valley a more conscious and compassionate community.

Born to Sparkle Productions is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to inspire through performing arts, a healing opportunity to benefit individuals faced with chronic and life-threatening illnesses.