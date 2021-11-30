BWW Previews: CRYING ON TRAINS at Scrips2Stage2Screen

Script2Stage2Screen is presenting their second production of the season, Crying on Trains by David Hansen. This beautifully written play tells the story of an evolving friendship between a patient and her nurse. It's truly a tender, touching story of courage, friendship, and love.

Sandra Mitchell plays Nancy, a patient. Pamela Cole plays Betsy, her nurse, and Laura Garner plays Betsy's daughter. The staged reading is directed by Chet Cole.

S2S2S is an innovative performing arts organization for developing original productions on the stage. Formed in 2009 by a small group of playwrights, S2S2S started as a vehicle to premiere original plays. Since then, it has evolved into a diverse performing arts organization with the mission of highlighting social justice, families, gender equality, human dignity, and the joy and humor of life. They present the works as staged readings: There is a suggestion of a set, props and costumes, but the actors still carry scripts in their hands.

Crying on Trains runs Friday and Saturday, December 3rd and 4th, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Desert, 72425 Via Vail, Rancho Mirage, CA. The shows start at 7:30 p.m.

An Audience Bubble has been established to better ensure safety for the patrons and performers. Admission to any performance requires all attendees to be in The Bubble. To join, you must provide contact information, COVID vaccination record, and a government ID. For instructions on how to submit, go to script2stage2screen.com . You can purchase tickets at the church before the shows, but only if you have previously completed the Bubble online.

The remainder of the season includes:

January 21-22, 2022: I'm Not Rick Springfield by Vicki Vodrey. A bag of laughs driven by hero worship, mistaken identity and family dysfunction.

February 25-26, 2022: A Night in Puglia by David Wolgin. A love story for all ages and all orientations, set in Italy. Sensual and sweet.

April 22-23, 2022: Inez's Birthday...and Then Some by Jason Hull. A family curse, a pompous minister, a gay nephew, a redneck brother, a case of gout and Loreta Lynn. What could possibly go wrong?

All S2S2S performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Script2Stage2Screen.com or at the door (cash only). Remember that you MUST complete the Audience Bubble before purchasing your tickets.

Photo by Stan Jenson