BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY Comes to LB Playhouse This Month

Playwright Pearl Cleage's Blues for an Alabama Sky is set in the 1930s, during the later years of the Harlem Renaissance. A time of which Cleage says, "The creative euphoria of the Harlem Renaissance has given way to the harsher realities of the Great Depression." The play centers on the lives of five individuals, Angel, Delia, Guy, Sam, and Leland. Several well-known artists and activists from the period are invoked, including Josephine Baker, Langston Hughes, and Marcus Garvey. The question is can they find what they are looking for in Harlem, or will they have to look beyond 125th Street to fulfill their dreams?

"One of the things I appreciate about this show is the contrast between social liberalism and conservatism and the ways that polarization plays out in people's lives. Two of the characters, Angel Allen and Guy, are artists who've recently lost their jobs at the Cotton Club. Angel hopes to find a steady job as a singer. Guy is a costume designer who hopes to move to Paris and design for Josephine Baker. Angel is a straight woman seeking romance and Guy is a gay man who witnesses abuse heaped upon his friends for their homosexuality, said Playhouse Artistic Director, Sean Gray.

"Angel, Guy, Delia, and Sam want to see things improve for their community. Delia and Sam are advocates for bodily autonomy and accessibility to healthcare. Leland is steeped in conservative religiosity. His lack of tolerance leads to heartbreak and murder. We see this polarization play out in today's political environment. One hopes we might learn some lessons from shows like Blues for an Alabama Sky."

Madison Mooney, Playhouse Executive Director agrees. She quotes playwright Cleage who says, "I still believe that theatre has a ritual power to call forth the spirits, illuminate the darkness and speak the truth to the people."

Sonya Randall is directing Blues for an Alabama Sky. Randall is a theater veteran, having acted, directed, and choreographed a number of shows. She's a Playhouse veteran with several shows to her credit, including Flight, Hair, Sister Act and Company. Blues for an Alabama Sky is among her favorite plays.

The 5-member cast includes one returning actor, Alisha E. Anderson, and four making their debuts, De'Sean Moore, Logan Battle, Danielle Davis and Leopold.

"This is an important show. The actors are wonderful, the story artfully combines humor, sorrow, and nostalgia. When it ends, audiences will applaud knowing they've spent an afternoon in the presence of excellence."

SPECIAL EVENTS FOR THIS PLAY:

· Pay what you can Thursday May 18 - community can see this production for whatever they can afford

· Ten Dollar Preview Friday May 19 - all tickets $10

· Opening Night Champagne Reception with cast on May 20 - Tickets are $35.00

Sponsored by The Port of Long Beach

TICKET PRICES

Friday: Adults are $25.00, Seniors $20.00, and Students $20.00

Saturday and Sunday: Adults are $30.00, Seniors $25.00, and Students $20.00.

Tickets are available at Click Here, or by calling 562-494-1014, option 1.

To request an interview with the director, cast members or reserve your media tickets to this performance, please send an email to: pr@lbplayhouse.org.

Long Beach Playhouse is located at 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach, CA, 90804, right across from the Long Beach Recreation golf course. The Playhouse is community-supported theatre with programs and events that cut across age, gender, ethnic, and cultural boundaries.

Performances are 8 p.m. Friday, and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The box office is open Wednesday-Saturday from 3:00-8:00 pm and Sundays from 1:00-2:00 pm on scheduled matinees.