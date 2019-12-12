Theatre Arts Productions (TAP) Launches TAP SHORTS: A Festival of Short Plays

Theatre Arts Productions (TAP) will stage TAP Shorts, an evening of short plays written, performed and directed by up-and-coming artists. This festival will take place on Saturday, December 28 at 7:30 p.m. at Standing Ovation Performing Arts.

TAP Shorts will consist of seven short, one-act plays. The lineup will include: Brown Bag, written by Jeff Locker, directed by Marlo Cohen, Jaycie M. Cohen and Terry L. Reed; Us Two, written by Jeff Locker, directed by Terry L. Reed; It's All in the Eye, written by Marj O'Neill-Butler, directed by Michael Materdomini; A Moment of Clarity, written by Philip Middleton Williams, directed by Zaylin Yates; Undecided, written by Pamela Meek, directed by Jaycie Cohen; Prime of Life, written by Teresa Ann Frazee, directed by Barbara Desa; and Globally Lost, written by Mildred Smith, directed by Marlo Cohen.

Jeff Locker, author of Brown Bag and Us Two

Jeff Locker is a Los Angeles-based actor and writer. His screenwriting credits include short films A Good Man, To Be Saved and Scars. Produced stage works include The Forgotten Place (winner of the 43rd Annual Samuel French Off-Off-Broadway Short Play Festival and the 2019 City Theater National Award for Short Playwriting), Sweet, She (2019 City Theatre National Award for Short Playwriting Finalist), Sweet He, Strings and Threads. He recently hosted the red carpet of The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, The Terminator Genisys Hollywood Premiere, China's Huading Awards and Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards. As an actor, he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Stasis (directed by Nicole Jones-Dion) and regional productions of David Henry Hwang's Chinglish.

Marj O'Neill Butler's plays have been seen in 26 states, the District of Columbia and four countries. Some of her other works include Julia Tuttle: The Mother of Miami, Cleaning House and She Wanted Me. She is a member of the Dramatists Guild, Playwright's Center and the International Center for Women Playwrights.

Philip Middleton Williams is a South Florida-based playwright. His play, All Together Now, won first place at the 2016 Playgroup, LLC playwriting contest and was produced by the Willow Theatre in Boca Raton for their 2017-2018 season. Can't Live Without You was his first play to receive a New York production at the Manhattan Repertory Theatre, and was recently performed at the Willow Theatre for their 2018-2019 season.

Pamela Meek is a performer and playwright based in Delray Beach. Her original solo show, How to Be A Good Mom...When You've Got A Schizophrenic Mother for a Role Model, has been presented at New York's UnitedSolo Festival on Theater Row and Washington, DC's Capital Fringe Festival in 2015. Some of her other writing credits include the 10-minute play Bad Kisser and the screenplays God Willing, If Only and The Subconscious Way.

Teresa Ann Frazee is a playwright, poet and artist based in Boynton Beach. Her playwriting credits include Nobody Asked You and Came into Being. Frazee's poetry has been featured in magazines and books such as the Literary House Review, Skyline Magazine, Poetry Shelter, The Horror Zine and more. As a visual artist, Frazee has presented solo exhibitions from Florida to New York.

A resident of Boynton Beach, Mildred Smith spent ten years in the US Army before pursuing a career in social work. In 2012, Mildred founded Empty Closet Women's Theater, providing a forum for women to explore, develop and share their creativity. Mildred wrote and produced original plays for six years with Empty Closet Women's Theater. Through the work of the theater, women spoke out for themselves, for others, for social justice and for Herstory. Together they built community and created change. Mildred continues to work to create change through the written word and visual arts.

Casting for TAP Shorts will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by calling (561) 340-9623or sending an email to tapstars.info@gmail.com. Seating is limited. Standing Ovation Performing Arts is located at 7423 South Military Trail in Lake Worth.

Be sure to follow Theatre Arts Productions (TAP) on Facebook and Instagram at @TheatreArtsProductions.





