Gold Coast Jazz Society Will Host Brian Lynch Quintet in THE SONGBOOKS

Music enthusiasts will converge for an extraordinary evening of jazz as the Brian Lynch Quintet takes center stage in Fort Lauderdale, FL at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts’ Amaturo Theater, to present "The Songbooks." With Brian Lynch leading on trumpet, alongside Marcus Strickland (tenor Saxophone); Martin Bejerano (Piano); Chuck Bergeron (bass) and Jacob Smith (drums).



On May 8, 2024, at 7:45 PM, a collection of timeless jazz standards and original compositions curated by Lynch himself will be led by the incomparable trumpeter, musical director, and educator. Lynch is a Grammy® Award recipient and esteemed figure in the jazz world, and this performance promises to be a profound encounter with the soulful melodies and rich history of jazz music.



"I think that to be a jazz musician now means drawing on a wider variety of things than from thirty or forty years ago," reflects Brian Lynch. "Not just to play a little bit of this or a little bit of that, but to blend everything together into something that has integrity and sounds good."



His illustrious career has been adorned with accolades and recognition, highlighting his exceptional talent and dedication to the craft. Voted Trumpeter of The Year and recipient of the Record of The Year Award by the Jazz Journalists Association in 2017, Lynch's contributions to jazz leaves indelible marks. “When you're as dynamic and flexible a trumpeter as Lynch, everyone wants you," states The New Yorker.



“You can lose yourself in the pure energy of his playing, but at any moment you can switch your attention to the logic and craftsmanship of his music and find multiple rewards," remarks Neil Tesser of Jazziz from All about Jazz. "Brilliant two steps ahead of the ordinary ear," commends Reuters News.



With multiple Grammy Award nominations and a win for Best Latin Jazz Album in 2006, Lynch's musical prowess extends beyond the stage. He is the recipient of grants from prestigious organizations including the National Endowment for the Arts, Chamber Music America, and Meet The Composer. Inc., underscoring his significance in advancing the art form of jazz.



As a Professor of Jazz and Studio Music at the Frost School of Music, University of Miami, Lynch has inspired countless aspiring musicians with his passion for jazz and dedication to excellence in education. He has conducted clinics, workshops, and residencies worldwide, sharing his knowledge and passion for jazz with students and audiences alike.



Consistently ranked among the top in the Downbeat Critics and Readers Polls, Brian Lynch's mastery of the trumpet is unmatched.



