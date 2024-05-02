Discover Dillard's Summer Fashion Trends And Support The Arts At Galleria Fort Lauderdale's SIP & SHOP Event

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Galleria Fort Lauderdale will present another edition of its popular “Sip & Shop” social networking and fashion event, on Thursday, May 23, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The evening to benefit South Florida Symphony Orchestra and Slow Burn Theatre Company will take place at Dillard's (second floor) and will feature the latest summer fashions and accessories along with entertainment, wine, a champagne toast and light bites.

“Our ‘Sip & Shop' event is a fantastic opportunity for guests to discover this summer's fashion trends while supporting two esteemed arts organizations,” said Melissa Milroy, senior marketing manager at Galleria Fort Lauderdale. “Attendees are not only treating themselves to a wonderful evening, but also contributing to the vibrant arts community in South Florida.”

For a $25 donation, guests will enjoy the following perks:

10% off everything in store at Dillard's during the event

10 raffle tickets for the chance to win exciting prizes

Opportunity to meet Seasons 52 sous chef Kimberly Appolon and enjoy mini indulgences

Wine, champagne and lite bites

Entertainment

Tickets can be pre-purchased from each of the participating charities or at https://bit.ly/SipandShopDillards.

About Galleria Fort Lauderdale

Galleria Fort Lauderdale, recognized as one of South Florida's premier shopping destinations just steps away from Fort Lauderdale's world-famous beach, features a collection of popular retail and dining options. Macy's, Dillard's and H&M anchor the center which also is home to Altar'd State, Apple, Banana Republic, Free People, Michael Kors, Pandora and Sephora. Visitors can choose from a fine roster of dining establishments such as The Capital Grille, Seasons 52 and P.F. Chang's. Blue Martini and Powerhouse Gym can also be found at Galleria. The property is located at 2414 East Sunrise Blvd., minutes from the airport, port and downtown with easy access from Sunrise Boulevard, U.S. Highway 1 (Federal Highway), Interstate 95, Interstate 595, and U.S. Highway A1A (Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard). More information is available by calling (954) 564-1036 or visiting www.galleriamall-fl.com.

About South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO)

Founded in 1997 in Key West by Music Director Maestra Sebrina María Alfonso, the now Wilton Manors-based South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO) recently celebrated its 26th season. SFSO is dedicated to providing enriching cultural music experiences to residents and visitors in Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Guided by the belief that music is pivotal to thriving communities, SFSO brings vibrancy and engagement with the arts via innovative programming and transformative educational initiatives. A pioneer in its commitment to symphonic music for underserved communities, its Symphony in the Schools program has touched the lives of 100,000 students since its inception in 1997. SFSO was recently named the first Partner in the Arts for The Parker by the Broward Center for the Performing Arts and has been recognized by the Broward County Cultural Division as a “Major Cultural Institution,” one of only a handful of organizations to be so honored. For a performance schedule and season tickets, visit southfloridasymphony.org, call (954) 522-8445 or email info@southfloridasymphony.org.

About Slow Burn Theatre Company

The Carbonell Award-winning Slow Burn Theatre Company presents critic and audience-pleasing performances in the Amaturo Theater at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Slow Burn Theatre Company is celebrated for reviving popular Broadway and Off-Broadway musicals and bringing them to full scale life with professional talent and musicians. Its mission is to provide South Florida's diverse population with opportunities to experience quality, daring and contemporary works of musical theatre, while offering jobs and educational community programs. For more information, visit http://slowburntheatre.org.

