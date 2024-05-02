Arts Garage To Present DISSONANCE, A Play About Race, Love & Friendship In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Arts Garage will present DISSONANCE, written by and starring Marci J. Duncan and Kerry Sandell.

"Arts Garage is thrilled to offer plays that are packed with timely themes and dynamic performances,” says Waldo. “DISSONANCE is a powerful production that will be followed by a thoughtful and revealing post-show talk-back session."

Angela, a Black woman, and Lauren, a White woman, have been friends for 20 years. They met in graduate school, became godmothers to each other's children, and most recently, started a new business, but they have never had a candid conversation about race…until now. As they open their cafe in a historically Black neighborhood, they uncover deeply held perceptions about race and must decide if being brutally honest and devastatingly vulnerable is worth the risk of their friendship's potential end. On the heels of George Floyd's murder and the summer of 2020, these women allow themselves to have the hard conversation and become closer than ever in result. Directed by James Webb, DISSONANCE has been described as “a roll up your sleeves, dig in for the long haul, and show the whole of your heart moment for both actors—and they deliver tenfold.”

How to Purchase Tickets:

June 14 (Friday) at 8 pm. Tickets for DISSONANCE are available for purchase by calling the Arts Garage at 561.450.6357 or by going online to www.ArtsGarage.org. Tickets: $45.

About Arts Garage:

Arts Garage delivers innovative, diverse, meaningful, and accessible visual and performing arts experiences to Delray Beach and South Florida. “Connecting our community to the world through the Arts”—this vision drives all decision-making at Arts Garage, which brings local, emerging artists and established global performers into the local multi-cultural community (students and adults, locals and tourists, people of all ages, income levels, backgrounds) who share a love of the arts.

Diversity is a hallmark of Arts Garage, which provides multicultural programming that promotes inclusion in the arts. #DiscoverDiversity isn't just a tagline—it is the cornerstone of our outreach programs, staffing, and marketing. Arts Garage is located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach's popular Pineapple Grove (33444). For more information, please call 561.450.6357 or visit www.artsgarage.org.

