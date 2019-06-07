South Florida Theatre Alums Shine at the 2019 Tony Awards

With the 73rd Annual Tony Awards just around the corner, here is a list of artists representing South Florida theatre at this year's ceremony.

Tarell Alvin McCraney

The Tony-nominated playwright makes his Broadway debut with Choir Boy. Born in Liberty City, McCraney graduated from Miami's New World School of the Arts. Upon graduation from the Theatre School at DePaul and the Yale School of Drama, McCraney frequently worked as an actor and playwright in New York and Chicago. Some of his other known works include The Brother/Sister Plays and his Royal Shakespeare Company adaptation of Hamlet. McCraney also cowrote the Oscar-winning Best Picture Moonlight. McCraney recently debuted two of his plays at GableStage: Choir Boy and an adaptation of Shakespeare's Antony and Cleopatra. Choir Boy is nominated for four Tony Awards including Best Play.

Denis Jones

Jones is nominated for Best Choreography for his work on Broadway's Tootsie. An established stage director and choreographer, Jones previously graced the stage of the Maltz Jupiter Theatre, where he choreographed La Cage Aux Folles (Carbonell Award nomination) and Thoroughly Modern Millie (Carbonell Award win). Tootsie is nominated for 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Christian Thompson



Thompson makes his Broadway debut as Smoky Robinson and Damon Harris in the Tony-nominated musical Ain't Too Proud-The Life and Times of The Temptations. Thompson graduated of American Heritage Center for the Arts in Plantation, and later received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre from Penn State. Prior to Ain't Too Proud, Thompson played Benny and understudied Roger on the 20th Anniversary tour of Rent in the US and Japan. Ain't Too Proud is nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Talia Suskauer

Suskauer makes her Broadway debut in the musical Be More Chill, which was nominated for Best Original Score. A graduate of Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach, Suskauer also received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre from Penn State.

The 73rd Annual Tony Awards will take place at Radio City Music Hall. The three-hour ceremony will be broadcast live (ET/PT time delay) on the CBS Television Network from 8 p.m. - 11 p.m. and will be available to stream live and on-demand across platforms with CBS All Access.





