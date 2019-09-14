BWW Review: WHEN SHE HAD WINGS at FAU Theatre Lab

"When She Had Wings" : For the Young and Young at Heart

By Courtney Hess

9/14/2019

Photo: Stephon Duncan, Barbara Sloan, Daniel Llaca, Paul Curtis

Photo Credit: Niki Fridh

BOCA RATON, Fla. (September 19, 2019) - "When She Had Wings" by Suzan Zeder is delighting audiences of all ages with its whimsical and creative portrayal of an imaginative young girl and a mysterious friend. Centered on the theme of flight, this artistic expression can hardly be defined as a TYA play, fitting in more with the genre of performance art. That being said, the message(s) and even the very characters of the piece are open to personal and subjective interpretation. A rare find, "When She Had Wings" absorbs the lighting, sound, music, props and dance elements into the storyline.

John and Dawn Shamburger, in charge of scenic elements and costumes respectively, help create a backyard playground that transforms into an airfield on the imaginative and colorful set by Michael McClain. All of the props are integrated into the scenic elements, including symbolic winged dolls that hang over the audience. Thomas M. Shorrock (lighting) created effects in tandem with sound designer Matt Corey that help guide the emotional journey of the main character "B" played by Stephon Duncan. Stephon captured the youthful energy of a soon-to-be-ten year old fascinated by flight. When she meets "A" through unusual circumstances, A (Barbara Sloan) becomes her motivation to remember the steps for flight. The Wingmen pantomime expressions of B through dance (Daniel Llaca) and original songs created by Paul Curtis. Paul kept astounding the audience with his talent on kazoo, clarinet, ukulele, and an electric guitar made out of a shovel!

Director Matt Stabile integates every art form into a thoughtful and original artistic experience. Through audience participation and a sensory smorgasbord, the journey extends from the story of B and A to impact the lives of the viewers lucky enough to share the space. Thanks to the Heckscher Foundation for Children, hundreds of students in the School District of Palm Beach County are able to experience this show. FAU Theatre LAB continues to produce cutting edge Theatre for Young Audiences. Weekend performances are open to the public, so bring your children and your young at heart grandparents to "When She Had Wings".

A Heckscher Theatre for Families production

Executive Producers Jeff & Aggie Stoops Sept 7-29

A story told in sound, movement, and words about 9-year-old B - just plain "B", like the letter - who knows that before she could walk, she could fly. Desperate to return to the sky before her 10th birthday weighs her down for good, B encounters a mysterious stranger, who seems to have fallen out of a summer storm directly into B's treehouse. Could this possibly be her hero, Amelia Earhart? Together they must help each other remember how to fly ... literally and metaphorically.

$20 for adults. Children under 18 free with adult admission.

Directed by Matt Stabile

Featuring: *Barbara Sloan, Stephon Duncan, Roderick Randle, Daniel Llaca, and Paul Curtis

*Appears courtesy of AEA

Showtimes:

9/14: 3pm & 7:30pm

9/15: 3pm

9/21: 3pm (sensory friendly performance) & 7:30pm

9/22: 3pm

9/28: 1pm (SOLD OUT) & 7:30pm

9/29: 3pm

For tickets call 561-297-6124 or visit fauevents.com

Theatre Lab | Florida Atlantic University | Boca Raton Campus | 777 Glades Road





