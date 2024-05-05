ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Comes To AARLCC Fort Lauderdale

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to be swept away on a captivating journey as ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, the beloved Broadway musical, takes center stage. With its compelling story, vibrant characters, and unforgettable music, this Tony Award-winning production is set to astound audiences at the African-American Research Library & Cultural Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 10th & 11th, in celebration of Haitian Heritage Month.

Led by Haitian actress Cristina Charles as Ti Moune, and introducing Londyn Lee in the role of Little Ti Moune, this entire production features a talented cast of South Florida-based actors, breathtaking choreography, and a score that seamlessly blends Caribbean rhythms with contemporary musical theater. ONCE ON THIS ISLAND promises an immersive theatrical experience like no other.

From the infectious energy of "Waiting For Life" to the haunting beauty of "Forever Yours," each song serves to further illuminate the rich tapestry of emotions woven throughout the story. A poignant tale of hope, resilience, and the Power of Love, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND transports audiences to the lush Caribbean setting of a small coastal village in Haiti, where the gods intervene in the life of a young peasant girl named Ti Moune. As she embarks on a remarkable journey to find love and fulfill her destiny, audiences are drawn into a world filled with wonder, longing, and laughter.

Directed by Devon Dassaw, with choreography by TM Pride, and music by Erin Ragonese, this production of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND stays true to the original vision while infusing it with fresh creativity and passion. Audiences can expect to be transported to a world where love is without bounds and the human spirit triumphs against all odds. "We are thrilled to bring ONCE ON THIS ISLAND to the African-American Research Library & Cultural Center," says Black Theatre Alliance.

"As our inaugural production, it was befitting for us to choose a work that harnessed the cultural dynamic of South Floridians. None more appropriate as one that speaks of Haiti. This timeless story continues to resonate with audiences of all ages and backgrounds; reminding us of the love, perseverance, and common bonds that unite us all. We invite theatergoers to join us for this splendid work, and experience the joy and wonder of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND. Don't miss your chance to experience the majesty of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online at OnceOnThisIsland.eventbrite.com. For Student Matinee, or Group Sales call us at (954) 800-5689. For more information, visit BLKTheatre.wordpress.com.

ABOUT ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND is a musical with book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty. Based on the novel "My Love, My Love" by Trinidadian author Rosa Guy, the musical premiered on Broadway in 1990 and has since become a beloved favorite among theater enthusiasts worldwide. Set on the Isle of Haiti, this captivating musical follows the journey of a young girl named Ti Moune as she embarks on a quest for love and self-discovery. With its vibrant Caribbean-inspired score, breathtaking choreography, and supernatural vocals, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND will transport you to a world filled with passion, resilience, love and redemption.

ABOUT BLACK THEATRE ALLIANCE OF SOUTH FLORIDA, INC.

BLACK THEATRE ALLIANCE is dedicated to bringing exceptional theatrical experiences to audiences within South Florida. With a commitment to artistic excellence and storytelling that inspires, BLACK THEATRE ALLIANCE strives to create unforgettable moments that resonate long after the curtain falls. Our Mission is to serve as an incubator and training ground for theatre artists of all disciplines and all levels of their career, and to provide technical and creative support services for amateur to intermediate theatre producers. The purpose of BLACK THEATRE ALLIANCE is to promote and support the development, preservation, and appreciation of Black theatre in South Florida.

BLACK THEATRE ALLIANCE is structured to:

1. Foster collaboration among Black theatre organizations and artists in South Florida.

2. Provide resources, networking opportunities, and education to Black theatre professionals.

3. Promote cultural diversity and equity within the South Florida theatre community.

4. Advocate for the growth and sustainability of Black theatre productions and institutions.

5. Engage in community outreach and educational programs to raise awareness and appreciation of Black theatre arts.

AUDIENCE TICKET INFORMATION

WHERE: African-American Research Library & Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33311

DATES: Friday, May 10th, 2024, 7:00pm, Saturday, May 11th, 2024, 2:00pm & 7:00pm

OPENING/PRESS NIGHT: Friday, May 10th, 2024, 7:00pm GROUPS: Largest Group Capacity 60, Minimum 10

TICKET PRICES: $45 At Door, $43.50 Advance Online, $87.95 Opening VIP Reception, $40 Group Tickets: OnceOnThisIsland.eventbrite.com, (954) 800-5689

COMPANY WEBSITE: BLKTheatre.wordpress.com

STUDENT MATINEE PERFORMANCE

WHERE: African-American Research Library & Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33311

DATES: Friday, May 10th, 2024, 11:00am

GROUPS: Largest Group Capacity 30, Minimum 30

ONLINE TICKETING WEBSITE: Please Call (954) 800-5689

SOCIAL MEDIA: @blacktheatreasf @blktheatresoflo @FulfillmentTC (Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, Twitter)

Comments