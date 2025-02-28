Review: THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION at Ottawa Little Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tackling the stage adaptation of The Shawshank Redemption would be a daunting task for anyone, so it was with equal parts anticipation and apprehension that I approached the theatre for the opening night performance at Ottawa Little Theatre.

Cast of OLT's The Shawshank Redemption. Photo: Maria Vartanova.

Although The Shawshank Redemption is based on a novella written by Stephen King, it is probably best known as a feature film starring Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins. In it, mild-mannered Andy Dufresne (Robbins), has been sentenced to serve two double life sentences for murdering his wife and her lover, despite his plea of innocence. At the Shawshank State Penitentiary, Andy strikes up a begrudging friendship with the cynical, hardened Red, (Freeman), who keeps the inmates with a constant supply of contraband items. Part crime fiction, part inspirational buddy story, the film was nominated for seven Academy Awards and is widely considered to be one of the greatest movies of all time.

Ottawa Little Theatre proved to be up to the challenge. Directed by Joanne Farrell, the stage design (also by Farrell) is used advantageously and split wherever multiple scenes are required. The costumes (designed by Peggy Campbell) are appropriate for the era and hold small details that reward an observant viewer. For example, the prisoner numbers reflect the length of time each inmate has been incarcerated; Brooksie’s (Neil Kelly) number is the lowest, hammering home the length of time he called Shawshank home. Conversely, upon his arrival, Andy’s prisoner number is the largest of his fellow inmates. The prison cells serve as a backdrop, with smaller, moveable set pieces whisked in and out as needed.

Fleming and Stewart in OLT's The Shawshank Redemption.

Photo: Maria Vartanova.

Of particular note is the warden’s office, with a level of brightness and warmth providing a stark contrast to the prison scenes (prop design by Alexandra Lamarre). The use of a projection screen during the final scene was unnecessary; I think the scene would have been more impactful using only sound and lights, leaving the rest up to the audience's imagination, especially given the fantastic sets used during the rest of the show. However, this is a minor gripe as it did not overly detract from the scene or affect my enjoyment of the show.

The Shawshank Redemption is extremely well cast. Dawson Fleming and Riley Stewart are convincing as Andy and Red, who develop a deep, although unlikely, friendship over the years at Shawshank. Kelly, as Brooksie, and Grant Moore, as Tommy, are both sympathetic characters. The so-called "Sisters" (Josh Kemp as Bogs Diamond, Lawrence Evenchick as Rooster, and Favour Shittu as Pinky) are terrifying in their casual brutality. Warden Stammas (Sean C. Dwyer) and his officer sidekicks (Steve Love and Allan MacLeod) permeate the air with their superiority and entitlement; the audience is audibly thrilled when they eventually get their comeuppance.

Dwyer and Fleming in OLT's The Shawshank Redemption.

Photo: Maria Vartanova.

Fans of the film will not be disappointed with this adaptation by Dave Johns and Owen O’Neil; Ottawa Little Theatre’s cast and crew have done an admirable job of ensuring the look and feel of the show matches that of the film. Farrell doesn’t shy away from confronting the more challenging aspects of the show with realism, including a highly effective portrayal of the prison rape scene. At the same time, the show’s underlying message of hope, resilience, and redemption in the face of adversity and injustice remains intact.

OLT’s 2025 season is off to a great start with The Shawshank Redemption. Having no prior knowledge of the story will not impact your enjoyment of the show, but prospective patrons should be aware that some scenes are disturbing, and the show is not recommended for children under 16 years of age, depending on their level of maturity. Tickets are on sale for performances through March 15th. Click the link below for tickets or click here for more information.

