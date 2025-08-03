PLAY ON! A SHAKESPEARE INSPIRED MIXTAPE Returns to St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Play On! A Shakespeare Inspired Mixtape, created by Robert Markus, Julia Nish-Lapidus, and James Wallis, runs August 12 to 16, 2025 at The Kinsmen Amphitheatre. It is directed by Julia Nish-Lapidus with music direction by Joseph Herbison.

Singers/Actors includeKryslyne Mai Ancheta, Luciano Decicco, Jacob MacInnis, and Jade McLeod. The band is made up of Chris Eveland, Joseph Herbison, Jamie Hodgson, and Chelsea Lee.

Originally created for, and receiving a sold-out run in, the Stratford Festival's 2021 season, this cabaret is an entertaining mash-up of pop music and Shakespearean text, bringing together a wide-range of songs from all different eras and genres, including The Beatles, Taylor Swift, Prince, Elton John, and more. It's a celebratory event for all-ages!

Last summer this production received a celebrated run at the St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival's Kinsmen Amphitheatre, with audiences requesting its return! With three new songs added, this updated version of the hit show is sure to excite audiences of all ages!

This show will bring to Eastern Ontario some of Canada's biggest musical theatre stars. Jade McLeod, who recently led the company playing Jo in the First National Tour of Jagged Little Pill, plays Beatrice, the unlucky-in-love character full of wit and sarcasm, singing songs including Cruel to be Kind by Nick Lowe and Cleopatra by the Lumineers), Jacob MacInnis, who performed in the original production at the Stratford Festival and is a regular face on stages like Young People's Theatre and the Capitol Theatre, plays Richard the cynic, singing songs including The King Must Die by Elton John, and I Am the Walrus by the Beatles.

Joining these two veteran performers are two rising stars in the industry. Kryslyne Mai Ancheta plays Juliet, the young lover, performing songs including Taylor Swift's Love Story and Exit Music (for a Film) by Radiohead. Opposite her as Romeo is Luciano Decicco, singing songs including Rush's Limelight and Get Over It by the Eagles.

Accompanying these performers is an incredible band made up of local musicians. Returning to the region is Brockville native Joseph Herbison who will be music director and playing keyboard. Joining Herbison in the band are Chris Eveland (guitar), Jamie Hodgson (bass), and Chelsea Lee (drums).

This high-energy concert-meets-Shakespearean Comedy will thrill audiences and be a celebratory end to the season!

All performances at the Kinsmen Amphitheatre, Sandra S. Lawn Harbour, 101 Water St W, Prescott ON. Extreme Weather Venue: St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 425 Centre St, Prescott ON

Our extreme weather venue allows out of town patrons to plan ahead and know they'll see an incredible show no matter the weather!