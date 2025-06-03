Guild Festival Theatre Reveals Cast and Creative Team for World Premiere of THE VEIL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Guild Festival Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for The Veil, a new one-man play by Keith Barker and Thomas Morgan Jones, set to premiere at Crow’s Theatre this fall. The production will run from September 17 to October 12, 2025, with previews on September 17 and 18 and an official opening night on September 19.

Dora Award-winning actor Byron Abalos stars in the solo piece, marking his return to the stage after recent work in film and television (Murdoch Mysteries, The Boys, Coroner). The production is directed by Helen Juvonen, with Jareth Li handling production and lighting design and Ashley Naomi designing sound.

The Veil tells the story of a young lawyer who inherits a mysterious curse and makes a dangerous pact to secure wealth and status. As his success grows, he begins to unravel under the weight of increasingly sinister consequences. The play draws inspiration from gothic horror traditions, referencing the works of Edgar Allan Poe and Shirley Jackson.

The production was developed through Guild Festival Theatre’s In Conversation With Classics program, which supports the creation of new plays.

Playwrights Keith Barker and Thomas Morgan Jones are both established figures in Canadian theatre. Barker is the Director of the Foerster Bernstein New Play Development Program at the Stratford Festival and a Dora and Carol Bolt Award-winning playwright. Jones, currently the Executive Artistic Director of The National Theatre School of Canada, is an award-winning director and playwright with extensive credits across Canada.

Tickets for The Veil will be available to the general public beginning June 9, 2025, through the Crow’s Theatre website.

