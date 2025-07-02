Feature: Family Friendly Offerings at Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe and Shenkman Arts Centre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe and Shenkman Arts Centre have announced the first half of their 2025-2026 season and it is lineup of shows that will appeal to the whole family! Find details of all the shows announced so far so you can get your tickets early, as these are extremely limited engagements.

Where Have All the Buffalo Gone?

Where Have All The Buffalo Gone? Photo by Javier Sotres Photography.

Where Have All the Buffalo Gone?, an AXIS THEATRE production, is a magical and enchanting story that follows two souls through seven different periods of Métis history. It is filled with stories about the Sun Traveler and the Callihoo family, incorporating a life-like buffalo puppet. The show takes the audience through the emergence of the Métis Nation across the plains, then leads into the robust colonization that arises from the fur trade, the disappearance of the buffalo, as well as the political uprising of the Métis Association of Alberta in the 1930s. The story starts in creation among the stars and ends in 2024.

On stage on October 18, 2025 at Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe. Tickets are $20.00 each. Click here for more information and click here to purchase tickets.

Fat Joke

Fat Joke. Photo provided.

Fat Joke is a fusion of stand-up comedy, storytelling, and unapologetic fact-blasting, Fat Joke thrusts fatphobia into the spotlight. Cheyenne Rouleau surgically dissects this seldom-discussed subject with a razor-sharp wit that leaves the audience confronting their assumptions. Brace yourself for a social commentary that challenges conventions, sparks crucial conversations, and keeps you laughing in the process.

Content Warning: This show contains significant discussion of fatphobia and diet culture. Additionally, it contains sensitive themes, mentions of abortions, complicated pregnancies, slavery, eugenics, racism, systemic oppression, and sexual assault. And it’s really funny. Promise.

On stage on November 5, 2025 at the Shenkman Arts Centre's Richcraft Theatre. Tickets are between $20.00 and $35.00 per ticket. Click here for more information and click here to purchase tickets.

Billy Goats Gruff & Other Tales

Poster for Billy Goats Gruff and Other Tales. Photo provided.

Bring the whole family along to enjoy Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia’s newest production, Billy Goats Gruff and Other Tales. Experience an engaging and fresh reimagining of three cherished children's stories—Goldilocks and the Three Bears, The Three Little Pigs, and The Three Billy Goats Gruff. Filled with adventure, humour, and heroism, the play follows a brave raccoon and clever mouse who are on a journey to collect treasure. Along the way, they unknowingly help the goats, bears, and pigs, preventing disaster, without any of the animals ever encountering a true villain. This imaginative retelling seamlessly interweaves three classic tales into a heartwarming adventure that celebrates friendship and courage.

Designed for children ages three to seven, Mermaid Theatre’s latest production offers a captivating performance, laughter, and wonder for young audiences.

On stage on November 15, 2025 at Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe. Tickets are $23.50 each. Click here for more information and click here to purchase tickets.

A Christmas Carol: Solo

Pierre Brault" height="319" src="https://cloudimages2.broadwayworld.com/upload13/2378267/A%20Christmas%20Carol%20Pierre%20Credit%20Jamine%20Ackert.jpeg" width="425" /> Pierre Brault. Photo provided.

Local star performer, Pierre Brault, is back at Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe with his incredible, hit one-man show for the festive season!

This show has all the characters you have grown to love: Marley, the Cratchit Family, the Ghosts of Christmas, and of course, Ebenezer Scrooge himself, all lovingly rendered by Brault, through Dickens’ own text.

Pierre is a renowned Ottawa based multi-award-winning actor, writer, and stand-up comedian whose previous solo shows include 5 O’ Clock Bells, Portrait of an Unidentified Man and Blood on the Moon, which have toured right across the county and as far away as Ireland and New Zealand. Blood on the Moon ran at the National Arts Centre for an astounding 16 weeks!

Click here to read my review of last year’s show. A Christmas Carol: Solo is on stage at Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe from December 18 to 21, 2025. Tickets range from $20.00 to $22.00 per ticket. Click here for more information and click here to purchase tickets.

14th Annual New Year’s Eve Comedy Night

Back for the 14th year, Shenkman Arts Centre’s annual comedy night will have you laughing into 2026! Don’t miss your chance to ring in the New Year with three top comedians and a hilarious MC. This event traditionally sells out so get your tickets early!

Note: Comedians to be announced at a later date. Click here for more information.

Ring in the New Year at Shenkman Arts Centre’s Harold Shenkman Hall. Tickets are $60 each and are available here.