Drew Hayden Taylor's COTTAGERS AND INDIANS Examines Microcosm Of Canadian Cultural Debate

An Indigenous farmer begins planting wild rice along ancestral lakeshore, causing ripples throughout the local cottager's association in Drew Hayden Taylor's Cottagers and Indians, on at GCTC November 26 - December 15.

The hilarious confrontation plays out between Arthur (Herbie Barnes), an Indigenous man whose ancestors once harvested wild rice along a lake now populated by cottages, and Maureen (Pippa Domville), a white woman who owns one of those cottages. Just in time for American Thanksgiving, Drew Hayden Taylor serves up a comedic dilemma with plenty of empathy, honesty and a generous helping of laughter.

Cottagers and Indians premiered at Tarragon Theatre in Toronto in early 2018. The show received rave reviews and earned itself a second run at the same theatre in early 2019, as well as a successful production in Vancouver.

Now that production has come to Ottawa, and GCTC Artistic Director Eric Coates is excited for local audiences to see the show. "Drew's superpower is his ability to infuse contentious political debate with humour, precisely when you don't expect it. This script serves as a brilliant microcosm of the challenges that continue to confront Indigenous people on this land, and Drew understands the power of smiling back while he digs in deeper."

The script is based on the true story of James Whetung, an avid wild rice grower from Curve Lake First Nation. Drew Hayden Taylor, who is also from Curve Lake, drew on this story to shed light on wider Canadian discussions about heritage and place. Cottagers and Indians deals with questions at the core of the cultural debate in Canada, and it does so with the positivity and humour for which Taylor has become known.

Cast

Herbie Barnes | Arthur

Pippa Domville | Maureen

Creative Team

Robin Fisher | Set Designer

Meghan Speakman | Stage Manager

Sage Paul | Costume Designer

Courtney Ch'ng Lancaster | Assistant Director

Nick Andison | Lighting Designer

Beau Dixon | Sound Designer

Richard Rose | Director

Performances begin at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Saturday performances take place at 4:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sunday matinee performances begin at 2:00 p.m. There is a pay-what-you-decide performance on Sunday, December 1 at 2:00 p.m. and a post-performance talkback will take place on the main stage on Thursday, December 5.

Tickets are on sale now at GCTC's box office at 1233 Wellington West at Holland, 613-236-5196 or. Regular ticket price range: $42 to $58; Rush Tickets $15 for students; $33 for adults.

Tickets can be purchased in person from the GCTC Box Office after noon on the day of performance. Valid student ID required for Student Rush.





