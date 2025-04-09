Crow's Theatre And Thought For Food Productions To Present THE VEIL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Guild Festival Theatre has announced that The Veil by Keith Barker and Thomas Morgan Jones, developed through GFT's In Conversations With Classics Workshop, will premiere at Crow's Theatre as part of their 2025/2026 Season.

Inspired by classic horror writers like Edgar Allan Poe and Shirley Jackson, this haunting new work tells the tale of a high-powered lawyer who inherits a sinister curse. As every terrible deed he's ever committed stirs to life and lurks just beyond his sight, reality blurs into nightmare and The Veil spirals into a pulse-quickening race against time.

Tickets on sale now for Crow's Theatre subscribers, and general ticket sales will open June 9th, 2025 through the Crow's Theatre Website.

The Veil is a gripping monologue play that follows a young lawyer whose career is faltering as he struggles to make ends meet. Desperate for success, he strikes a sinister deal in exchange for wealth and status. As his fortunes rise, dark forces creep into his life, but it is only when his daughter is endangered that he realizes the true cost of his ambition.

For more information about Crow's Theatre's 2025/2026 visit www.crowstheatre.com.

Comments