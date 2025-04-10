A WHOLE NEW WORLD Comes To Theatre Collingwood

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



This May, local audiences will be treated to a rare and radiant evening of song and storytelling with A WHOLE NEW WORLD – THE MUSICAL MAGIC OF Alan Menken, a musical revue celebrating the iconic composer behind some of the world's most beloved film and stage scores.

Presented by Theatre Collingwood for two performances only—May 15th and 16th at 7:30 PM at New Life Church—this production marks the return of work by the acclaimed performer, writer, and musical theatre educator Adrian Marchuk. Local theatre lovers will remember Marchuk's previous triumph, ANY DREAM WILL DO, which played to sold-out crowds at First Presbyterian Church in February 2024. Erica Angus, Executive Director, and Theatre Collingwood have a long history with Adrian and have proudly supported his work in creating a series of shows highlighting great composers. “Adrian has been an amazing performer with a very successful career in shows like Jersey Boys, but for me the fun started many years back when we sat down to talk about how Theatre Collingwood could support him in the development of his composer based shows that feature the best of performers. It's been a great relationship”, said Erica. Once again, Marchuk brings his signature blend of informative narrative and extraordinary music to the Theatre Collingwood stage, introducing audiences to the life and legacy of Alan Menken, the composer whose melodies have defined generations.

Menken's repertoire spans both stage and screen, with unforgettable works like The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Newsies, Sister Act, Little Shop of Horrors, and many more. His music has earned him a record-breaking eight Academy Awards, along with numerous Golden Globes, Grammys, a Tony Award, and the admiration of audiences worldwide.

What makes this production truly unmissable, however, is its cast of celebrated Canadian musical theatre artists, each of whom brings international credits, powerhouse vocals, and deep emotional connection to the songs they perform.

Thom Allison, a Canadian Screen Award winner, is one of the country's most recognizable stage and screen performers. His Broadway debut came in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, and he has headlined in major productions across Canada including Miss Saigon, The Who's Tommy, Rent, Into the Woods, La Cage Aux Folles, Cabaret, and The Drowsy Chaperone. A frequent collaborator with Stratford and Shaw Festivals, Allison has also directed musicals such as Charlie & The Chocolate Factory and Million Dollar Quartet. On screen, he's been seen in Slasher: Ripper, Frankie Drake, Kim's Convenience, and CBC's Over the Rainbow. He is currently preparing to direct The Wizard of Oz at the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton.

Ma-Anne Dionisio, born in the Philippines and raised in Canada, first rose to fame with her star-making performance as “Kim” in Miss Saigon at Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre. Since then, she has performed on Broadway, London's West End, and on international stages in Les Misérables, Jesus Christ Superstar, West Side Story, Sunday in the Park with George, Mamma Mia, and The Secret Garden. Her most recent role as “Diana” in Next to Normal (Mirvish/Musical Stage Co.) earned her a Dora Award. Television credits include Five Days at Memorial (Apple TV+), Schitt's Creek, Coroner, and Flashpoint.

Kelly Holiff, known for her rich vocals and commanding stage presence, has built an impressive career in musical theatre, cabaret, and concert work. She has toured extensively with Colm Wilkinson, and opened for both President George W. Bush and President Bill Clinton. She starred in Rumour Has It: The Songbook of Adele (Neptune Theatre) and has held leading roles in Frozen, Man of La Mancha, Peter Pan, 9 to 5: The Musical, The Little Mermaid, and Million Dollar Quartet. This summer, she'll reprise her role as Elsa in Frozen at The Grand Theatre.

Matthew Joseph, a dynamic young talent, brings a fresh voice and contemporary energy to the production. A graduate of Sheridan College's prestigious Musical Theatre program, Joseph has appeared in RENT and Richard II at the Stratford Festival, and in The Sound of Soul for Drayton Entertainment. In 2022, they were awarded the Syd & Shirley Banks Prize by The Musical Stage Company, marking them as one of the most promising young voices in Canadian musical theatre. Also known as NovaMusic, Joseph was invited by Simon Cowell to perform on America's Got Talent with vocal group CZN, and is steadily building a devoted following on TikTok and Instagram (@_matthew_joseph).

Together, this all-star ensemble promises to deliver a musical celebration of Alan Menken's unforgettable work—offering not just a concert, but a theatrical experience that brings new insight into the stories behind the songs we love.

