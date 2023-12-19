Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards

$40,000 Ontario Trillium Foundation Grant Brings Professional Development Program To Next Level

The participants will be heading to New York City in January to pitch their work to a host of music industry professionals. 

By: Dec. 19, 2023

On December 14th, local MPP Lucille Collard visited the Real House of Ensemble and met with Ensemble Non-Profit's Executive Director City Fidelia to learn more about the $40,000 Resilient Communities Fund from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) that was used to support their unprecedented FRMULA program and build capacities for their organization. The third year of the program concluded on December 3rd; however, the participants will be heading to New York City in January to pitch their work to a host of music industry professionals. 

“Congratulations to Real House of Ensemble on your $40,000 grant for Resilient Communities from the Ontario Trillium Foundation! FRMULA is truly an amazing program for young musicians, that fosters skill-building to raise your artistry to the next level, I'm thrilled to hear you're off to New York City to present your work to professionals there and I wish each of you best of luck!” said Lucille Collard, MPP for Ottawa—Vanier.

FRMULA is a program that affords artists the opportunity to concentrate on their craft and cultivate the skills requisite for the establishment of a professional career within the music industry. FRMULA spans a duration of six months and emphasizes the utilization of various tools essential for recording artists to elevate their artistry to a higher echelon. Each month introduces a novel challenge and a platform for learning, facilitating participants in acquiring fresh perspectives, enhancing their communication acumen, and fostering enduring relationships with their peers. Consequently, artists will craft a sustainable brand and strategic framework for themselves. The FRMULA program will appoint a distinguished music industry professional to preside over panel-style workshops at the commencement of each month, guiding participants in the execution of their assignments. Artists will maintain a weekly presence in the studio, culminating in the opportunity to present their work, complete with a pitch deck, to a discerning A&R panel upon the program's culmination.

City Fidelia, Ensemble Non-Profit executive director had this to say about FRMULA: “It has been fulfilling to witness these artists not only evolve in their craft but also as individuals. I've observed their confidence flourish within this program, and I'm grateful to trillium for backing this initiative.”

Ensemble Non-Profit also runs a song writing camp for youth aged 12-14 in collaboration with Christie Lake Kids. Participants learn about the significance of strong structure and the art behind crafting lyrics that reflect their daily experiences. Our goal is to help support the growth of Ottawa's equity deserving youth in the fields of music, technology, and financial literacy. To give back what we gain through our journey is how we close the circle. If you wish to enquire about the work we do, or to utilize our studio space, please visit us at: https://www.werensemble.com/non-profit

The Ontario Trillium Foundation's (OTF) mission is to build healthy and vibrant communities across Ontario. As an agency of the Government of Ontario, and one of Canada's leading granting foundations, last year, OTF invested over $110M into 1,022 community projects and partnerships. Visit Click Here to learn more.


