VEGAS NIGHTS Returns to Riverside Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Riverside Theatre has announced the return of Vegas Nights to benefit the Theatre's youth tuition assistance and community engagement programs. Vegas Nights takes place July 11-13 and July 18-20, 2024.

Riverside's Orchid Lobby will be transformed into a Las Vegas-style casino where patrons can play for raffle tickets to win prizes donated by local merchants. Casino games include: Blackjack, Roulette, Craps, Slot Machines, 3 Card Poker, and Let It Ride Poker.

In addition to the casino games, professional stand-up comedians as part of the Comedy Zone will perform on the Waxlax Stage on Friday and Saturday and local bands will perform on the outdoor Live in The Loop Stage Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. No tickets are required to enter the lobby or enjoy the musicians outside. Tickets are required for the Comedy Zone. Casino dollars are required to play the games.

While entertaining audiences young and old has been the most obvious of Riverside Theatre's missions, it is not its sole focus. Education and community outreach are among the bedrocks of Riverside Theatre's calling. And, giving every child the opportunity to learn from the performing arts regardless of financial backing is paramount.

A collaborative program with the Boys & Girls Club of Indian River County, the Gifford Youth Achievement Center, the Environmental Learning Center, Youth Guidance and The Gifford Youth Orchestra initiated last Fall will continue to grow and is expected to benefit these organizations.

Packages for Vegas Nights include:

Comedy & Casino Package 1 - $85, which includes:

- $150 worth of casino dollars

- 2 Wristbands for 25% off drinks per guest per order

- 1 Comedy Zone ticket – 6pm or 8pm

- Live musicians

Comedy & Casino Package 2 - $65, which includes:

- $100 worth of casino dollars

- 2 Wristbands for 25% off drinks per guest per order

- 1 Comedy Zone ticket – 6pm or 8pm

- Live musicians

Casino Package 3 - $50, which includes:

- $100 worth of casino dollars

- 2 Wristbands for 25% off drinks per guest per order

- Live musicians

Casino Only - $20, which includes:

- $40 worth of casino dollars

- Live musicians

Additional Casino chips can be purchased. $10 = $30 Casino Chips.

Scheduled Comedy Zone comedians:

July 12 & 13 – Frankie Paul and Trish Keating

July 19 & 20 – Tim “The Dairy Farmer” and Johnny B.

Live in the Loop musicians:

July 11 - Brenna Bavis Duo (Jazz & Blues)

July 12 - Collins & Company (Rock & Pop)

July 13 - Vince Love & The Soul Cats (Rock & Blues)

July 18 - Fort Pierce Jazz Society (Jazz)

July 19 - Murphy's Law (Country)

July 20 - Jerzi (Rock & Pop)

Comedy Zone only tickets are $26.

Live in the Loop performances are FREE.

Lobby doors open at 5pm each night of Vegas Nights.

The authentic casino-style gaming tables are provided for entertainment purposes only. (Must be 18 years or older to play.)

Raffle Prize Donors (as of this date) include:

Bread and Butter Pickleball Co, Brevard Zoo, Capt Hirams Resort, Chick-fil-A Vero Beach, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Costa d'Este Beach Resort and Spa, Crayola Experience Orlando, Deep Six Dive and Watersports, Environmental Learning Center, Florida Everblades, Florida Museum of Natural History, Florida Panthers, Frost Science, Jennifer Hawthorne, Jetson TV & Appliance, Kennedy Space Center, Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel & Spa, Lion Country Safari, LM Restaurants, McKee Botanical Garden, Miami Marlins Foundation, PGA Golf Club, Publix, ShelterLogic Corp, Spinnaker Suds N Shine Car Wash, St. Lucie Mets, Star Suites: An Extended Stay Hotel, Summer Crush Vineyard & Winery, The Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast, The Florida Aquarium, The Ocean Grill, The Restaurants at Maison Martinique, Vero Tackle & Watersports, Waldo's Restaurant & Bar, Xtreme Action Park.

To order packages or tickets, call the Riverside Theatre Box Office at 772-231-6990 between 11am and 4pm Tuesday through Friday or online at www.riversidetheatre.com.

Riverside Theatre is located at 3250 Riverside Park Drive, Vero Beach, FL 32963.

Comments