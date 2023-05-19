Two Duos to Headline Broadway On The Rocks Cabaret Series This Summer

On Friday June 16th, all the way from NYC, Stephanie Torns and Benny Elledge take to the Rocks Lounge stage.

Two dazzling duos are set to headline the summer season of Hyatt Regency Orlando cabaret series, Broadway on the Rocks.

On Friday June 16th, all the way from NYC, Stephanie Torns and Benny Elledge take to the Rocks Lounge stage. In addition to starring as Jenna in WAITRESS, Stephanie had multiple roles in the show's original Broadway production and appeared as Elphaba in WICKED. Benny co-starred with Stephanie in WAITRESS and has multiple TV credits including Gotham (FOX), Blue Bloods (CBS), and The Detour (TBS). The pair has also performed at legendary cabaret venue 54 Below in New York.

Following a sold-out performance in February, Lindsay Northen (WICKED) and Jared Bradshaw (Jersey Boys) a.k.a. the Broadway Bradshaws return. The stars of Disney's Finding Nemo: The Big Blue & Beyond musical -- will share songs and stories from their lives on-stage, including a few Disney song favorites.

Tickets for all performances are $45 for bar seating and $55 for table seating. Admission includes guaranteed seating, a set menu of light bites, welcome cocktail and one-hour show. Performances begin at 8pm. Doors open at 7pm. To purchase tickets, please visit Click Here. #BroadwayRocks

About Hyatt Regency Orlando

Located in the heart of Orlando's International Drive area and directly connected to the Orange County Convention Center by three overhead walkways, Hyatt Regency Orlando is an award-winning resort with unparalleled leisure, event and convention facilities. With 1,641 guestrooms and 315,000 square feet of recently renovated meeting space, Hyatt Regency Orlando is the brand's largest convention hotel in the United States. Outdoor features include two spectacular pools, a waterslide, cascading waterfall and private cabanas. Relaxation awaits at The Spa, the hotel's 22,000 square-foot, full service spa and hair salon. An 8,000 square-foot StayFitTM Fitness Center offers spinning and over 50 pieces of state-of-the-art equipment. Dining options include B-Line Diner, Coconuts Poolside Grill, Descend 21, Fiorenzo Italian Steakhouse, In-Room Dining, Rocks Lounge and a 24-hour grab and go Market. For more information and reservations, call 407-284-1234 or visit www.orlando.regency.hyatt.com.




Recommended For You