Tim Mooney to Bring His One-man Show LOT O' SHAKESPEARE To Ocala Civic Theatre

Actor and writer Tim Mooney will bring his one-man show Lot o' Shakespeare to Ocala Civic Theatre on Saturday, October 19. All the world's a stage, and dramatic dynamo Tim Mooney plays all the roles upon it in this dazzling tour de force performance. The author of the award-winning, wildly funny Breakneck Shakespeare play series, Tim has memorized a monologue from every one of Shakespeare's comedies, tragedies, and histories. It's a thrilling and hilarious whirlwind as Tim performs the best of the Bard's stirring speeches, soliloquies, and sonnets.

Lot o' Shakespeare might best be described as "Shakespeare, but make it bingo." Tim's material includes 38 monologues and six sonnets, drawn at random through audience participation, with as many as two dozen monologues in a single hour-long performance. The lines and laughs come lightning-fast in this highly interactive show as the audience plays along in a bingo game. Prizes include T-shirts, coffee mugs, books, and stickers for the lucky winners.

Brought to life by this lithe and athletic chameleon of an actor, the words of Shakespeare jump and play with fresh relevance. Tim is energetic, engaging, and electrifying as he makes the often-challenging classics of centuries ago accessible for modern audiences. It's a joy to watch the work come alive through his enunciation and expressions, making Shakespeare far funnier than you ever thought it could be.

An ideal excursion for students exploring Shakespeare's works, this show is both educational and entertaining as audiences of all ages are delighted to discover how contemporary the classics can be. Lot o' Shakespeare is a lot of fun - epic, outrageous, wicked, glorious fun. Join us for this wild ride!

Lot o' Shakespeare is live on stage Saturday, October 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Ocala Civic Theatre. Tickets are $35 for adults and $17 for ages 18 and younger. Buy tickets online any time at www.ocalacivictheatre.com. To buy tickets through the OCT box office, call (352) 236-2274 or visit Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE WORKSHOP

Students ages 16+ also can register for Tim Mooney's All the World's a Stage workshop earlier that day, from 1-3 p.m. To be or not to be... a great actor? Tim will lead students through an exploration of voice, movement, and acting techniques to help you develop your rehearsal practice and strengthen your actor's toolkit. The workshop provides a lively, collaborative environment, offering practical insights into the cornerstones of classical actor training.

Tuition is $15 for the workshop only. If you'd like to see the show as well, tuition bundled with a discounted show ticket is $30 total for students (ages 16-18) or $40 total for adults. Register for the workshop at ocalacivictheatre.com.

