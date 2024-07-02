Theatre South Playhouse in Dr. Phillips to Present FINDING NEMO, THE MUSICAL Reunion Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre South Playhouse in Dr. Phillips will reunite the original cast of "Finding Nemo, The Musical" for one night only on July 26 at 7:30pm. This special event promises to be an unforgettable evening of music, nostalgia, and support for the arts, as original cast members come together to help support Theatre South Playhouse and raise funds lost by the State's veto on all Arts and Culture programming.

Featuring the talented performers who brought the underwater world of "Finding Nemo" to life on stage at Disney's Animal Kingdom in 2006. Guest stars include Broadway veterans Lulu Picart, Micahel Dean Morgan and Michelle Knight, with Disney Legend Billy Flanigan, and a host of local favorites including David, Kotary, Hilary Brook, Martin Roberts, Hannah Laird, Bert Rodriguez and many other Nemo favorites. This one night only event will transport audiences back to the "Big Blue World" with stories and songs of what it was like to create Disney's first mini Broadway original musical. Fans can look forward to reliving the magic and memories of the hit musical in the unique and intimate setting that Theatre South Playhouse has to offer.

This event is not only a celebration of the show's success but also a wonderful opportunity to support the local theater and its ongoing efforts to fund arts education programs for aspiring performers of all ages.

The concert will take place on July 26 at 7:30pm. Tickets are now available for purchase, with all proceeds going towards the Theatre South Playhouse Arts Funding Drive.

For more information and/or to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.theatresouthplayhouse.org/finding-nemo-reunion-benefit, or contact them at (407) 601-4380 or Admin@TheatreSouthPlayhouse.org.

Theatre South Playhouse is located at The Marketplace at Dr. Phillips at 7601 Della Drive, Suite 15, Orlando, FL 32819. For more information about Theatre South Playhouse visit, TheatreSouthPlayhouse.org

Comments