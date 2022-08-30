The Winter Park Playhouse Present SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM, September 23 - October 16

The Winter Park Playhouse, Central Florida's professional musical theatre, continues its 20th Anniversary Series with a nod to simpler times in the musical comedy Sh-Boom! Life Could Be A Dream running September 23 through October 16, 2022.

Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday matinees at 2:00 p.m. and select Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. Two preview performances are scheduled for Thursday, September 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Friday, September 23 matinee at 2:00 p.m.

Get launched into Doo-Wop heaven with this high-energy musical that will have you longing for the days of American Bandstand, The Twist and perfect 4-part harmonies.

Winner of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Best Musical Award, Sh-Boom! Life Could Be A Dream features over 25 hits from the 1950's and early 1960's including "Tears On My Pillow," "Runaround Sue," "Unchained Melody," "Earth Angel," "The Glory of Love" and many more!

The professional cast includes Russell Stephens (Christmas My Way) and Playhouse mainstage newcomers Adam Fields, Olivia LaBarge, Ryan Petty and Chase Williams.

Tay Anderson will direct and choreograph and Playhouse Musical Director Christopher Leavy will music direct. The Playhouse band will accompany with Mr. Leavy on piano, Sam Forrest on percussion, John Wilkins on keyboard and Ned Wilkinson on multiple instruments.

Ticket prices are $46 evenings, $43 senior evenings, $39 matinees, $22 preview performances, $20 students and theatrical industry professionals. Group discount rates for 10 people or more are available. Student rush "$10@10" offers $10 tickets (for students ages 15 to 25 years) 10 minutes prior to a performance when seats are available. Mask wearing is currently optional at the theatre.

To purchase tickets for Sh-Boom! Life Could Be A Dream at The Winter Park Playhouse call the box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.