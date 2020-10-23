The Roberts Group Brings Live Music Back to Florida With Launch of the Live! at the Bandshell Series

Live music and comedy at Daytona Beach’s Oceanfront Bandshell concerts begin Friday, October 30th.

The Roberts Group is launching one of the first live music and comedy series in Florida since the COVID era began. The Live! at the Bandshell Series will feature nationally known musicians and comedians performing to hundreds of socially distanced fans at the Daytona Beach Bandshell. Music makes a comeback Friday, October 30th with soulful rockers The Marcus King Trio. Tickets are also on sale now for superstar and Ormond Beach native Chase Rice on November 20th, and country stars Jimmie Allen and Matt Stell with special guest Chris Bandi on November 14th, rock royalty The Allman Betts Band on November 19th and Miami native comedian Brian Regan on December 12th. Fans can purchase tickets at LiveAtTheBandshellDB.com.

The Roberts Group has a long history of bringing live entertainment events to Daytona Beach. The company has been producing Broadway in Daytona Beach since 2007. They have delivered dozens of shows to the area and built a reputation as a leader in live entertainment.

"Ever since COVID began we have been working tirelessly to bring some form of live entertainment back to Daytona Beach," said Daniel Hampel, Managing Director of The Roberts Group. "With Live! at the Bandshell we hope to remind everyone what it is like to experience a favorite comedian, or band surrounded by family, friends, and neighbors."

The initial lineup for the Live at the Bandshell Series includes:

The Marcus King Trio

Friday, October 30 at 7:30pm

Marcus King can simultaneously switch from swaggering rock to supersonic soul, having written songs and performing onstage for half his lifetime. Marcus has played professionally since he was 11 and always knew he wanted to make music his life. A fourth-generation musician, Marcus has followed in his family's footsteps. His grandfather was a country guitarist, and his father continues to perform live.

The Marcus King Trio also includes drummer Jack Ryan and bass player Stephen Campbell to create a blistering rock unit that has honed their synergy through endless touring.

Click Here to see Marcus King perform at the Grand Ole Opry

Jimmie Allen + Matt Stell

w/Special Guest: Chris Bandi

Saturday, November 14 at 7:30pm

Jimmie Allen has come a long way from living in his car in Nashville as a young man. Now in his 30s, he is considered one of the fastest rising stars in country music and made history as the first black artist to launch a career with two consecutive No. 1 hits on country radio. His debut single, "Best Shot," claimed the No. 1 spot for three weeks, and he followed it up with "Make Me Want To" which also topped off at number one. Jimmie's most recent single "This Is Us" features Noah Cyrus and marks Allen's fastest consuming single, with 30 million streams to date. Allen is currently celebrating the release of his latest EP, Bettie James, which he released in July.

A native of Center Ridge, Arkansas, and a 6'7" former collegiate basketball standout, Matt Stell finds himself on the cusp of stardom. His powerfully romantic single "Prayed for You" has racked up more than 45 million digital streams. His newest hit "Everywhere But On" is quickly climbing the charts. This will be Stell's first performance after releasing his new EP, Better Than That, on October 16.

Click Here to watch Matt Stell and Jimmie Allen perform Home in a Hometown.

Chase Rice

Friday, November 20 at 7:30pm

Born in Ormond Beach, Florida and raised on a farm in North Carolina, Chase Rice went to the University of North Carolina to pursue his career as a football linebacker. After an injury ended his football career, Rice found his passion in music. His father always encouraged him to play the guitar and write his own songs. Ultimately, after his father's passing, making music helped Rice cope with his feelings and emotions during this difficult time in his life.

After college, Rice joined NASCAR as a pit crew member, where he won two championships with his team and later became a contestant on the television show Survivor: Nicaragua, where he won second place. However, in his heart he wanted to continue his music and after a couple of independent album releases of his own, Rice signed a major label deal.

Rice continues to tell his story through music that is unified by his vision, integrity, and honesty and released his new album "The Album Part II" in 2020.

Click Here to watch Chase Rice's latest video Eyes on You.

The Allman Betts Band

Thursday, November 19 at 7:30pm

The sons of Gregg Allman (Devon Allman) and Dickey Betts (Duane Betts) have joined forces to form The Allman Betts Band. The show features new music, songs from their solo projects and classic Allman Brothers and Gregg Allman tunes in honor of the 50th Anniversary of The Allman Brothers Band. Their debut album, released on June 28, 2019, was recorded at the legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studios and produced by Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell, Margo Price, John Prine and Elvis Presley). ABB's sophomore effort was also recorded at Muscle Shoals with Matt Ross-Spang producing and was released on August 28.

Click Here to watch The Allman Betts Band perform Pale Horse Rider.

Brian Regan

Saturday, December 12 7:30pm

Critics, fans and fellow comedians agree: Brian Regan is one of the most respected comedians in the country with Vanity Fair calling Brian, "The funniest stand-up alive," and Entertainment Weekly calling him, "Your favorite comedian's favorite comedian." Having built his 30-plus year career on the strength of his material alone, the Miami natives non-stop theater tour continuously fills the most beautiful venues across North America, visiting close to 100 cities each year.

Click Here to watch Regan's recent appearance on the Tonight Show.

The Live! at the Bandshell Series at Daytona Beach's Oceanfront Bandshell was designed to keep fans safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans will be seated in pairs, allowing couples to socially distance from one another while still enjoying a professional live entertainment experience. Guests will be required to purchase tickets in pairs

All tickets will be available at LiveAtTheBandshellDB.com. Daytona Beach's Oceanfront Bandshell is located at 70 Boardwalk, Daytona Beach Florida. For more information and updates on Live! at the Bandshell Series, please visit: LiveAtTheBandshellDB.com

