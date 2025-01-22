The Drifters and The Lovin' Spoonful Come to the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The City of Aventura will present two evenings of music featuring iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees when The Drifters take the stage at 8 p.m. on Friday, February 7 and The Lovin’ Spoonful comes to town at 8 p.m. on Friday, February 21 at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center.

The legendary music of The Drifters comes to life during Black History Month. The contributions to rhythm and blues of this trailblazing group earned The Drifters the distinction of being the first Black artists inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The group's historical journey, led for the last 25 years by star lead singer Jerome Jackson, has covered the entire spectrum of Rock & Roll. The group's historical journey has seen them produce classics such as “Up on the Roof,” “Under the Boardwalk,” “This Magic Moment,” “There Goes My Baby,” “Dance with Me,” “Spanish Harlem” and “Stand by Me.” As musical innovators, they are the first musical group to add string instruments to rhythm and blues music and the first to sell two million records. The Drifters received a Grammy® nomination for Best Rock and Roll Recording for "Under the Boardwalk," which has been listed as the most-played rhythm and blues record of all time.

Audiences will relive the joyous sounds of the ‘60s with The Lovin’ Spoonful, a group whose infectious hits and sunny melodies made them one of the decade's most beloved bands. Known as America's answer to the Beatles, the group exploded onto the charts sending their first seven singles soaring onto Billboard's Top 10 chart virtually overnight. Their first single, "Do You Believe in Magic," flew to the top of the charts and was followed by an unprecedented string of hits including: "Daydream," "Younger Girl," "Summer in the City," "You Didn't Have to Be So Nice," "Coconut Grove" and "She's Still a Mystery (to Me)," among others. Today, the Lovin' Spoonful tours with founding member Steve Boone along with Jeff Alan Ross, Bill Cinque, Rob Bonfiglio and Mike Auturi as they faithfully celebrate the music of this Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

Comments