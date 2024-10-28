The Collective Incubator Program At Fringe ArtSpace to Present THE RED STRING: A NEW MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fringe ArtSpace will present the latest from The Collective Incubator Program: The Red String produced by Without Fear Theatre November 15-24, 2024. Nessa Reilly is a writer, or at least she is trying to be, but she has been having the dreams again… Foreign cities, romantic languages and the person she loves saying those three little words. Sick of slinging drinks, unfulfilled and restless, Nessa decides to follow her dreams. With her best friend Sami in tow, the two women take off on an adventure that will change their lives forever. The Red String is a romantic comedy about Nessa and Sami, two strong, beautifully flawed, LGBTQ women. Their interwoven stories see them explore friendship, love, sex and whether it is fate or their own actions that lead them to their happy ending.

The Red String is written and directed by Amanda Scheirer (Winter Garden) with music and lyrics by Dan Drnach (Orlando). Together with Lern Morrison (DeBary), who plays the role of Nessa Reilly, these three artists are the founders of Without Fear Theatre.

“The Red String brings to life the fun and adventure of early 2000's rom-coms,” says Scheirer. The music “captures the whimsy and wickedness of falling in love,” describes Drnach. The show's title refers to the legend of The Red String of Fate. The legend is that there is an invisible red string that connects us to those we are destined to meet. No matter how far apart or how long apart, they will meet again, and destiny will be realized.

The cast of The Red String boasts some of Orlando's most exciting talent, such as Lern Morrison, Carly Skubick-Clark, Adam DelMedico, Lena Feliciano, Billy Mick, Austin Sultzbach, Lily E. Garnett, John Devennie, Kimberly Luffman, Brooke Light and Franky Saavedra.

The Red String will deliver more than just a show. Audiences are invited to enjoy a show-inspired cocktail or mocktail while taking in visual art on display. There will be pop-up shops by local independent booksellers as well as a “Blind Date with a Book” sale. On Thursday, November 21, Julie Carr will host a post-show talk back with the show's cast and creative team.

Without Fear Theatre's mission is to uplift the Central Florida community by exclusively producing new works that feature live music and are created by local artists in a highly collaborative, creative process. Every production also includes a charitable giving initiative. In keeping with that mission, they've chosen the Orlando International Fringe Festival for their charitable giving initiative for this production. “We want to help Fringe continue to foster emerging artists the way they have done for us,” says Scheirer. “In the wake of the flood and arts funding veto, it became clear who we wanted to support with this show. We will be selling special merchandise where the proceeds go directly back to Fringe.”

Orlando Fringe announced the exciting inaugural cohort of local creatives in Central Florida at the conclusion of the 2023 Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival. The Collective is a deep dive incubator program designed to grow artistic companies and organizations who want to reach the next level and produce full-run productions at Fringe ArtSpace. Companies are given the opportunity to participate in learning and workshop sessions and create productions offered as a part of the Fringe ArtSpace season. Each of the inaugural recipients are offered in-kind services sponsored by the Downtown Development Board. Services include space, tech support and mentorship.

This is the second Without Fear Theatre production with The Collective program. Their debut production Find Me, a modern rock opera about neurodivergence, was praised by critics and audiences.

“Amanda, Dan and Lern of Without Fear Theatre are an incredible group to collaborate with, and we are very excited for their second debut Collective performance at Fringe ArtSpace,” says Orlando Fringe Director of Experience Genevieve Bernard. “Like the emerging arts companies we work with, The Collective is a living, breathing, evolving program, and we are proud to meet our recipients where they are in their process and help them achieve success in their creative journey.”

The Red String runs two hours, 35 minutes with a 15-minute intermission. Doors open an hour prior to show time. Tickets start at $22. (Recommended for ages 13 & up for adult language and sexual content.)

For The Red String photos and media assets (more to be added during the show run), visit https://tinyurl.com/4nbpj5b4.

Fringe ArtSpace is located at 54 West Church Street, Suite 201, Orlando, FL 32801. For more information on Orlando Fringe, Fringe ArtSpace and to purchase tickets, visit www.orlandofringe.org.

