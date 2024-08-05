The Collective Incubator Program At Fringe ArtSpace Presents SOUL POP: Summer Of Soul Concert Experience

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's summer and that means it's time to get away! August 9th-25th, Fringe ArtSpace will present the latest from The Collective Incubator Program: SOUL POP: Summer of Soul produced by Sonflower Joy Music.

Soul Pop takes audiences on a musical journey into another realm… a galaxy filled with pop, love and a whole lot of SOUL. Before the group performs live on stage, guests will take time to enjoy the vibes, food, vendors, art and more throughout the Fringe ArtSpace lobby. Then, it's time to sing, dance and party with Soul Pop's talented cast of performers Meka King, AC Jenkins, Saige Love, Matt Pablo, Nick Melvin and Shanden Vance.

The experience also features special guest artists Charlyce Simmons, Raven Iman and Trumaine Lamar with original music. Soul Pop is an eclectic fusion of pop, soul and acoustic featuring songs by favorite Top 40 pop artists like Whitney Houston, Justin Timberlake and Taylor Swift, as well as popular soul artists like Michael Jackson, Bruno Mars and Earth Wind & Fire. The songs display the unique personalities of each Soul Pop performer.

The group's individual styles give new life to familiar classics and current hits. Plus, the added element of acoustic versions of some songs bring a playful, summertime vibe to the unforgettable, upbeat show.

“I am excited for SJM's group SOUL POP to have its very first concert residency,” says Sonflower Joy Music CEO Meka King. “Ten performances at Orlando Fringe Artspace is a great way to introduce the community to this amazing group of performers and their art, as well as demonstrate our company's mission in action. Our goal is to uplift the art and voices of Black creatives and creatives of color, and, ultimately, to display that artistry to diverse audiences. EVERYONE is welcome, and it will be OUT OF THIS WORLD!”

She continues, “We're doing familiar music our own way. We really are friends and family who love performing together. We also love giving back. The core of our mission is to create opportunities and raise up other artists. This is an opportunity for us through The Collective, and it's important to us to be a blessing in return.” SJM plans to bring in local arts students to learn more about the creative process, as well as participants of the Central Florida Entertainment Advocacy's KUUMBA Talent Program.

Orlando Fringe announced the exciting inaugural cohort of local creatives in Central Florida at the conclusion of the 2023 Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival. The Collective is a deep dive incubator program designed to grow artistic companies and organizations who want to reach the next level and produce full-run productions at Fringe ArtSpace. Companies are given the opportunity to participate in learning and workshop sessions and create productions offered as a part of the Fringe ArtSpace season. Each of the inaugural recipients are offered in-kind services sponsored by the Downtown Development Board. Services include space, tech support and mentorship.

“The Collective is a living, breathing program, where we strive to meet each Collective company where they are in their process,” says Orlando Fringe Creative Learning Producer Genevieve Bernard. “We're excited for the debut of Sonflower Joy Music and look forward to seeing the Soul Pop residency come to fruition in ArtSpace this August!”

Sonflower Joy Music (SJM) is a full service Entertainment Production Company that creates music and specialized themed entertainment experiences. SJM empowers creatives to showcase their artistry in unique and authentic ways. Central to their mission is the amplification of Black artists and artists of color, ensuring that their voices and the brilliance of their art resonates across diverse audiences. Their repertoire features a dynamic lineup of artists and shows including Soul Pop and Motor City Soul, a group that features classic Motown with a twist of today. These productions are designed to adapt seamlessly to various venues such as regional theaters, cruise ships, community centers and concert halls, ensuring a versatile and captivating experience wherever they are showcased.

SOUL POP Summer of Soul is recommended for all ages. Doors open at the ticketed start time, and the concert portion begins at 8pm (2pm on Sunday) running for approximately 50 minutes. (Allot three hours for the total experience.)

Fringe ArtSpace is located at 54 West Church Street, Suite 201, Orlando, FL 32801. For more information on Fringe ArtSpace and to purchase tickets, visit www.fringeartspace.org. For more information on Orlando Fringe, visit www.orlandofringe.org.

About Orlando Fringe

The Orlando Fringe produces The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, the longest running Fringe in the United States. It is a member of the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals (CAFF), United States Association of Fringe Festivals (USAFF) and the World Fringe Association and follows the CAFF mandate to remain 100% unjuried, 100% uncensored, 100% accessible for artists and audiences alike, with 100% of ticket sales given back to the artists. Fringe ArtSpace creates and fosters a year-round inclusive and collaborative environment that promotes participation and openly recruits diverse stories and performances. It provides opportunities for underrepresented artists and communities through inclusive shows, art, and experiences, and by facilitating opportunities for coaching, mentorship, and scholarships, and offering guidance that might help artists and companies on their artistic journey.

Comments