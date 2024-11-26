The Broward Center Celebrates 10 Years of Performing Arts Classes

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Broward Center for the Performing Arts will kick off the holiday season with a spectacular celebration marking 10 years of performing arts classes in the Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center as more than 100 kids, teens, and adults take the stage in the Amaturo Theater for the 10th Annual Student Spectacular at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3.

This fun and family-friendly show will feature performances by students ages 9 to 80 singing and dancing to their favorite holiday tunes and Broadway shows. Delighting, engaging and entertaining audiences will be students from Broward Center’s top-level vocal ensemble, the Broward Center Spotlights, the Advanced Musical Theater Workshop, Adult Musical Theater Singing, the Exceptional Theater Company and more.

“We are particularly proud of this milestone,” said Jan Goodheart, Vice President of External Affairs for the Broward Center, who was part of the team that created the vision for a dedicated education center. “Over the last decade, more than 20,000 students and adults have taken classes at the Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center. “Participation in our programs has exceeded our expectations, and we have developed an outstanding roster of teaching artists across genres. Some students come just for fun, others hoping to make a career in the arts, and many because of the opportunity to find connection. It will be a joyful celebration as we gather to watch them perform in our Student Spectacular.”

Voted Favorite Arts Program by South Florida Family Life magazine from 2018 through 2024, the Broward Center’s performing arts classes allow participants to learn something new, try something different and explore their creative side from a talented team of theater professionals. Skills-building and performance classes in singing, dancing, acting and improv are designed to encourage artistic expression, develop skills in all areas of the performing arts and help students build self-confidence in a fun and supportive environment. Many classes conclude with showcases and performances at the Broward Center. There is also a robust Summer Theater Camp which is offered in partnership with Performance Project, Inc.

Comments