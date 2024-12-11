The 52 World’s Living Art Museum Hosts Holiday Community Gathering

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 52 World’s Living Art Museum will host a free holiday community-gathering on Thursday, December 19th, at 5:30 p.m.

This festive event will feature special guests, Tel Wallace and Sophie Grizzle founders of, She Builds Wealth as the art tour guides for the evening. Wallace and Grizzle created She Builds Wealth as an online community for women entrepreneurs, real estate professionals, and business owners to connect with one another, support each other, and grow together.

Enjoy an evening filled with seasonal festivities and delightful refreshments, with a food truck on-site offering delicious options. This is a wonderful opportunity to connect with friends and the community in a warm and welcoming atmosphere, celebrating the spirit of the season together.

In the spirit of giving, guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items such as tuna, low-sodium canned fruits and vegetables, soups, oatmeal, peanut butter, and pasta to donate to Manna Food Pantries of Pensacola.

The Holiday Celebration at The 52 World’s Living Art Museum promises to be a joyful event where attendees can appreciate the remarkable art on display. The museum serves as a vibrant cultural hub, fostering community connections while celebrating International Artists and their exceptional works. Located within The 52 World development—a 52-acre mixed-use residential and commercial space with 26 acres dedicated to preserving the surrounding nature—this area features Inspire Apartments, Thrive Lofts, and Evolve Townhomes.

This unique community combines bespoke architecture, curated artistic expression, and the natural environment, inspiring residents to thrive and evolve. The Living Art Museum offers art collectors and enthusiasts a fresh perspective on integrating art into residential design. It serves as both an outdoor gallery and a living testament to the transformative power of creativity in shaping our environments and building connections among people, art, and nature.

