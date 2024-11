Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Southeastern Regional Premiere! This hilarious musical comedy unfolds in a series of comic and poignant vignettes with 4 actors bringing 46 characters to life celebrating everything that drives us crazy about Christmas ... and why we love it anyway!

From obnoxious Christmas letters to taking the family picture, this musical shows why sometimes we want to sing "Wreck The Halls!"

