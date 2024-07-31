News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: 8-TRACK at The Winter Park Playhouse

Boogie down this summer with 8-Track: Sounds of the 70's at The Winter Park Playhouse!

By: Jul. 31, 2024
Spotlight: 8-TRACK at The Winter Park Playhouse Image
Put on your leisure suits, halter tops, and platform shoes and get ready to boogie down with groundbreaking music of the 70's!

In this nonstop musical revue, rediscover the heart and soul of this fabulous decade with this joyously rousing musical featuring the music of The Emotions, The Carpenters, Barry Manilow, Marvin Gaye, The Doobie Brothers, The bee Gees and more! 

