Spotlight: 8-TRACK at The Winter Park Playhouse

What happens when you take a classic film, update it for a modern audience and then turn it into a Broadway musical? This seems to be a question producers and creatives have been asking themselves more and more over the last few years. With musicals like BACK TO THE FUTURE and THE OUTSIDERS currently playing the Great White Way, it seems like musical adaptations of hit films are here to stay. One of the recent examples of a beloved classic being mounted as a musical is TOOTSIE, based on the classic 1982 film starring Dustin Hoffman. Some might think of this 40+ year old film as an odd choice for adaptation – especially with the world’s perspective on gender and identity being much more evolved in today’s world – but the musical, TOOTSIE, on stage now as the opening show of Titusville Playhouse’s 60th season, shows the tale can be modern, fresh, relevant, entertaining and downright hilarious.