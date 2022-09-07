Single Tickets to All Five Broadway at the King Center Series Shows Available This Week

The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets to all five engagements in the 22-23 BROADWAY AT THE KING CENTER SERIES will go on sale online Friday, September 9 at 10 a.m. All engagements will be held at the Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts.

Single tickets start at $35 and will be available at BroadwayAtTheKingCenter.com or KingCenter.com beginning at 10:00 a.m., or by calling 321-242-2219 beginning at 12:00 p.m. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org. Information about each national touring Broadway production can be found below.

SERIES-AT-A-GLANCE:

• CHICAGO, October 13-14, 2022

• STOMP, November 9-10, 2022

• ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, March 12-13, 2023

• R.E.S.P.E.C.T., April 2, 2023 (Series Add-On)

• FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, April 10-11, 2023

CHICAGO

October 13-14, 2022

King Center

After 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. No wonder CHICAGO has been honored with 6 Tony Awards®, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy®, and thousands of standing ovations. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary - you've got to come see why the name on everyone's lips is still...CHICAGO.

STOMP

November 9-10, 2022

King Center

STOMP is explosive, provocative, sophisticated, sexy, utterly unique and appeals to audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered an armful of awards and rave reviews, and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments - matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps - to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. The return of the percussive hit also brings some new surprises, with some sections of the show now updated and restructured and the addition of two new full-scale routines, utilizing props like tractor tire inner tubes and paint cans. As USA Today says, "STOMP finds beautiful noises in the strangest places." STOMP. See what all the noise is about.

ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan

March 12-13, 2023

King Center

HER VOICE. HIS VISION. THEIR STORY.

ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent-and each other-to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Now their story is an all-new exhilarating original musical winning the hearts of critics and audiences alike, with the Chicago Tribune declaring "IT'S A HIT!" and The New York Times cheering, "The very air in the room seems to vibrate in this undeniably crowd-pleasing musical!" ON YOUR FEET! features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," "1-2-3" and "Coming Out of the Dark." Prepare to be on your feet from start to finish!

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. (Series Add-On)

April 2, 2023

King Center

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is the ultimate tribute to the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. The elevated concert experience brings a community together with timeless music that speaks to the complicated human condition, honoring the impassioned and transcendent music of one of America's most beloved singer-songwriter.

Rejoice while you are taken on an intimate musical odyssey guaranteed to get you up and out of your seat and dancing! The production journeys through Aretha Franklin's courageous life of love, tragedy and triumph starring a live band, supreme vocalists and a night full of music by one of the greatest artists of all time.

"Natural Woman," "Think," "I Knew You Were Waiting for Me," "Chain of Fools," "Respect" - all your favorite hits in one evening celebrating the iconic songstress!

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

April 10-11, 2023

King Center

Rich with musical hits you know and love, including "Tradition," "Sunrise, Sunset;' "If I Were A Rich Man;' "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life (L'Chaim!)," FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter.

Tony®-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific and The King and I bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. Featuring a talented cast, lavish orchestra and stunning movement and dance from Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will introduce a new generation to the uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

Please note: BroadwayAtTheKingCenter.com, KingCenter.com and the King Center Ticket Office are the only official sources for tickets to shows in the 22-23 BROADWAY AT THE KING CENTER SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

The 22-23 BROADWAY AT THE KING CENTER SERIES is welcomed by the King Center for the Performing Arts.