Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Osceola Arts

"Laughter through tears is my favorite emotion", states southern sage and beauty shop owner Truvy Jones in STEEL MAGNOLIAS. No line of dialogue describes so well the audience's experience while viewing this hilarious and touching play. And in Osceola Arts' latest production of the Robert Harling classic the laughs (and tears) are plenty - orchestrated by six talented actors embodying these old friends from Chinquapin Parish, Louisiana.

If you've never had the chance to see STEEL MAGNOLIAS (either the play or the Oscar nominated 1989 film adaptation), the story centers around Truvy's (a salon located in the enclosed carport of a Louisiana home) and five women who are regular customers of the shop. Truvy (Billie Jane Aubertin) is the quick witted and sassy beautician/owner and Annelle (Ashley Van Kirk) her introverted and mysterious new employee. Visiting the shop during four seasons of life in the small, Northwestern Louisiana town are M'Lynn (Frances Titus), her daughter Shelby (L'Niarae Blevins), the late mayor's wife, Clairee (Jasha Vaughn) and the loveable curmudgeon Ouiser (Freya Hunt). STEEL MAGNOLIAS begins with excitement and joy as the friends prepare for young Shelby's wedding and ends with a tragedy that impacts each of the women in a raw and visceral way.

STEEL MAGNOLIAS, when Robert Harling wrote it in 1987 was a modern expression of female friendship and love. It acted as a mirror to the shared experiences of so many women around the country at the time. Here in 2023, 35+ years later, the emotional connection and humanity of Harling's script still resonates, though it does feel more nostalgic than current in many ways. But now, as a period piece, it hits differently - illustrating the universal truths that were present as much in 1987 as they are today and continues to elevate the voices of women in a bold way - something we can always use more of even in this 21st century world.

Onstage at Osceola Arts, the six actors embodying these classic characters do a solid job bringing them to vivid life. Billie Jane Aubertin's Truvy often channels Dolly Parton's portrayal of the same character in the film with brassy comebacks and curly blonde hair that reaches for the stars. As Annelle, Ashley Van Kirk is awkward, shy and sincere and gets some strong moments to shine throughout. Some of the best lines in STEEL MAGNOLIAS belong to Clairee, and Jasha Vaughn delivers them wonderfully. Frances Titus portrayal of M'Lynn is more subdued in early scenes, but she shows off some strong acting chops in her pivotal scene towards the end of the play - bringing tears to the eyes of many in the audience. Finally, the strongest performance of the evening goes to Freya Hunt's Ouiser. Ms. Hunt's delivery is natural and her comic timing fantastic, garnering some of the biggest laughs of the play.

Director J. Marie Bailey has done a great job assembling this cast and keeps the pacing of the dialogue (which in less nimble hands can stumble all over itself) going strong. You can't have STEEL MAGNOLIAS without a strong beauty parlor setting and Waylon Lemasters has conjured up a brilliantly realistic, warm and cozy shop for the action to unfold (and added strong sonic touches as well). Matthew Carl-Allen's costumes are vintage 1980's with lots of stonewashed jeans and some fabulous touches (I especially loved Truvy's green sequined half-jacket in Scene II). Bradley Cronenwett's lighting designs are warm and inviting - setting the mood perfectly.

Overall, STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Osceola Arts is like visiting with an old friend for a cup of hot tea and a bit of gossip. It just feels comfortable, as if the women on stage have really been friends for a lifetime - and that is not easy to accomplish. The production does justice to the material - providing the platform for laughs, tears and a cathartic, but warm feeling that only a story like this one can give.

STEEL MAGNOLIAS, presented by Osceola Arts, runs through May 7th. Tickets are only $28, with Senior, student and group rates available. Showtimes are 7:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 2pm on Sundays, and an additional 2pm matinee performance on Saturday, May 6th. An American Sign Language-interpreted performance will be featured during the May 6th matinee. This production will also include an Audio Description performance for blind and low-vision patrons on Saturday, May 6th at 7:30pm. For additional information and to purchase show tickets visit OsceolaArts.org or call 407-846-6257.

All Photos provided by Osceola Arts and feature the cast of STEEL MAGNOLIAS