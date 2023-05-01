Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Osceola Arts

Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Osceola Arts

This solid production of the Robert Harling classic play runs through May 7th

May. 01, 2023  

Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Osceola Arts "Laughter through tears is my favorite emotion", states southern sage and beauty shop owner Truvy Jones in STEEL MAGNOLIAS. No line of dialogue describes so well the audience's experience while viewing this hilarious and touching play. And in Osceola Arts' latest production of the Robert Harling classic the laughs (and tears) are plenty - orchestrated by six talented actors embodying these old friends from Chinquapin Parish, Louisiana.

Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Osceola Arts If you've never had the chance to see STEEL MAGNOLIAS (either the play or the Oscar nominated 1989 film adaptation), the story centers around Truvy's (a salon located in the enclosed carport of a Louisiana home) and five women who are regular customers of the shop. Truvy (Billie Jane Aubertin) is the quick witted and sassy beautician/owner and Annelle (Ashley Van Kirk) her introverted and mysterious new employee. Visiting the shop during four seasons of life in the small, Northwestern Louisiana town are M'Lynn (Frances Titus), her daughter Shelby (L'Niarae Blevins), the late mayor's wife, Clairee (Jasha Vaughn) and the loveable curmudgeon Ouiser (Freya Hunt). STEEL MAGNOLIAS begins with excitement and joy as the friends prepare for young Shelby's wedding and ends with a tragedy that impacts each of the women in a raw and visceral way.

Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Osceola Arts STEEL MAGNOLIAS, when Robert Harling wrote it in 1987 was a modern expression of female friendship and love. It acted as a mirror to the shared experiences of so many women around the country at the time. Here in 2023, 35+ years later, the emotional connection and humanity of Harling's script still resonates, though it does feel more nostalgic than current in many ways. But now, as a period piece, it hits differently - illustrating the universal truths that were present as much in 1987 as they are today and continues to elevate the voices of women in a bold way - something we can always use more of even in this 21st century world.

Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Osceola Arts Onstage at Osceola Arts, the six actors embodying these classic characters do a solid job bringing them to vivid life. Billie Jane Aubertin's Truvy often channels Dolly Parton's portrayal of the same character in the film with brassy comebacks and curly blonde hair that reaches for the stars. As Annelle, Ashley Van Kirk is awkward, shy and sincere and gets some strong moments to shine throughout. Some of the best lines in STEEL MAGNOLIAS belong to Clairee, and Jasha Vaughn delivers them wonderfully. Frances Titus portrayal of M'Lynn is more subdued in early scenes, but she shows off some strong acting chops in her pivotal scene towards the end of the play - bringing tears to the eyes of many in the audience. Finally, the strongest performance of the evening goes to Freya Hunt's Ouiser. Ms. Hunt's delivery is natural and her comic timing fantastic, garnering some of the biggest laughs of the play.

Director J. Marie Bailey has done a great job assembling this cast and keeps the pacing of the dialogue (which in less nimble hands can stumble all over itself) going strong. You can't have STEEL MAGNOLIAS without a strong beauty parlor setting and Waylon Lemasters has conjured up a brilliantly realistic, warm and cozy shop for the action to unfold (and added strong sonic touches as well). Matthew Carl-Allen's costumes are vintage 1980's with lots of stonewashed jeans and some fabulous touches (I especially loved Truvy's green sequined half-jacket in Scene II). Bradley Cronenwett's lighting designs are warm and inviting - setting the mood perfectly.

Overall, STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Osceola Arts is like visiting with an old friend for a cup of hot tea and a bit of gossip. It just feels comfortable, as if the women on stage have really been friends for a lifetime - and that is not easy to accomplish. The production does justice to the material - providing the platform for laughs, tears and a cathartic, but warm feeling that only a story like this one can give.

Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Osceola Arts

STEEL MAGNOLIAS, presented by Osceola Arts, runs through May 7th. Tickets are only $28, with Senior, student and group rates available. Showtimes are 7:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 2pm on Sundays, and an additional 2pm matinee performance on Saturday, May 6th. An American Sign Language-interpreted performance will be featured during the May 6th matinee. This production will also include an Audio Description performance for blind and low-vision patrons on Saturday, May 6th at 7:30pm. For additional information and to purchase show tickets visit OsceolaArts.org or call 407-846-6257.

All Photos provided by Osceola Arts and feature the cast of STEEL MAGNOLIAS




Interview: Kathy Ramsberger, CEO of Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing Arts Photo
Interview: Kathy Ramsberger, CEO of Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing Arts
One of the first things I realized when I moved to Orlando back in 2020 was the extremely active and vibrant arts scene. This came as a real surprise because, as an outsider, I had previously only associated the area with theme parks and tourism. I quickly learned about the wealth of talent, artistic offerings and culture available to us all here in the City Beautiful and of the amazing venues and spaces where art and culture happen here every day and have since had a chance to personally experience so many of those spaces as I review performances there. One of those key spaces, or cultural “hearts” of the city, is the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts – a stellar, state of the art venue that houses multiple performance spaces and makes its mission to provide “Arts For Every Life”. To learn more about the Dr. Phillips Center and everything it has to offer today (and for the future), I sat down with CEO Kathy Ramsberger who provided a bit of background on her own journey and discussed the role the center plays bringing arts and culture to the people of Orlando and beyond.
THE SORAUREN BOOK CLUB to Play the Orlando Fringe in May Photo
THE SORAUREN BOOK CLUB to Play the Orlando Fringe in May
The Sorauren Book Club will be produced as part of the 32nd ANNUAL ORLANDO FRINGE FESTIVAL! This is the second production of Lisa Randall's play The Sorauren Book Club, presented by The Universe Over 50.
Review: URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL at Theatre South Playhouse Photo
Review: URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL at Theatre South Playhouse
URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL may not be the most appealing title for a show, but it has proven over the last 20+ years since its journey to Broadway (scoring ten Tony nominations and three awards) that it can be a real crowd pleaser, despite the unfortunate title (and unique subject matter). With music and lyrics by Mark Hollmann and book and lyrics by Greg Kotis, URINETOWN is that rare breed of musical – a tuneful and entertaining satirical comedy with a deeper commentary on the state of the world. And for Theatre South Playhouse in Dr. Phillips this production is a long time coming – as they were poised to open a production of the show in March 2020. So, just like the characters in URINETOWN, you might say the theatre company has been “holding it” for three years (sorry, I couldn’t resist). And the wait seems totally worth it for this production delivers a funny, entertaining and rollicking good time from beginning to the very last “flush.”
Winter Park Playhouse Presents DESPERATE MEASURES Next Month Photo
Winter Park Playhouse Presents DESPERATE MEASURES Next Month
Closing the highly successful Winter Park Playhouse 20th Anniversary Series, the Off-Broadway hit - Desperate Measures - makes its way to the theatre's Mainstage May 12 - June 11, 2023. 

From This Author - Joseph Harrison

Joseph Harrison has been involved with the theatre in some form or fashion all his life. He holds a Journalism degree from the University of Georgia, but his true love is the theatre which he has b... (read more about this author)


Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Osceola ArtsReview: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Osceola Arts
May 1, 2023

'Laughter through tears is my favorite emotion', states southern sage and beauty shop owner Truvy Jones in STEEL MAGNOLIAS. No line of dialogue describes so well the audience's experience while viewing this hilarious and touching play. And in Osceola Arts’ latest production of the Robert Harling classic the laughs (and tears) are plenty – orchestrated by six talented actors embodying these old friends from Chinquapin Parish, Louisiana.
Interview: Kathy Ramsberger, CEO of Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing ArtsInterview: Kathy Ramsberger, CEO of Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing Arts
April 30, 2023

One of the first things I realized when I moved to Orlando back in 2020 was the extremely active and vibrant arts scene. This came as a real surprise because, as an outsider, I had previously only associated the area with theme parks and tourism. I quickly learned about the wealth of talent, artistic offerings and culture available to us all here in the City Beautiful and of the amazing venues and spaces where art and culture happen here every day and have since had a chance to personally experience so many of those spaces as I review performances there. One of those key spaces, or cultural “hearts” of the city, is the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts – a stellar, state of the art venue that houses multiple performance spaces and makes its mission to provide “Arts For Every Life”. To learn more about the Dr. Phillips Center and everything it has to offer today (and for the future), I sat down with CEO Kathy Ramsberger who provided a bit of background on her own journey and discussed the role the center plays bringing arts and culture to the people of Orlando and beyond.
Review: URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL at Theatre South PlayhouseReview: URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL at Theatre South Playhouse
April 29, 2023

URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL may not be the most appealing title for a show, but it has proven over the last 20+ years since its journey to Broadway (scoring ten Tony nominations and three awards) that it can be a real crowd pleaser, despite the unfortunate title (and unique subject matter). With music and lyrics by Mark Hollmann and book and lyrics by Greg Kotis, URINETOWN is that rare breed of musical – a tuneful and entertaining satirical comedy with a deeper commentary on the state of the world. And for Theatre South Playhouse in Dr. Phillips this production is a long time coming – as they were poised to open a production of the show in March 2020. So, just like the characters in URINETOWN, you might say the theatre company has been “holding it” for three years (sorry, I couldn’t resist). And the wait seems totally worth it for this production delivers a funny, entertaining and rollicking good time from beginning to the very last “flush.”
Review: THE SOUND INSIDE at Florida Theatrical AssociationReview: THE SOUND INSIDE at Florida Theatrical Association
April 24, 2023

The latest offering by Florida Theatrical Association at the newly-opened Orlando Fringe Arts Space in downtown Orlando, is the Central Florida premiere of Adam Rapp’s, THE SOUND INSIDE. This Tony Award nominated play provides audiences with a complex and fascinating journey into an unlikely relationship between a tenured Yale creative writing professor and a brilliant but enigmatic student. A layered story – THE SOUND INSIDE feels at times to be a thriller, at others a love story, but throughout – a mystery.
Review: THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Athens TheatreReview: THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Athens Theatre
April 22, 2023

In the world of theatre, there are some shows that simply resonate on a different level. In my experience, this happens when the perfect cast comes together with visionary creatives at the perfect moment in time. And when these puzzle pieces all snap into place, it delivers a performance that just feels different, one that makes the audience feel like they are lucky to be in that moment together. If you have experienced this before, you know, it is truly magical. Typically, this has been, for me, a feeling primarily reserved for popular, highly acclaimed shows, usually on Broadway (but not always). On Thursday night – I experienced that same rush, those same chills, and that same rare feeling sitting in the audience for the first time at the historic Athens Theatre in Deland, Florida – witnessing their latest production of THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME. As I sat there, I forgot that the amazingly talented cast were all volunteers – brought together by their love for the art and a passion for performance – and reveled as they delivered a stunning piece of musical theatre that was truly wonderous to behold.
share