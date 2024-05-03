Dr. Phillips Center Reveals 10th Annual Applause Awards Winners

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A panel of 18 statewide casting agents, show producers, and industry professionals have selected nearly 250 students from 34 high schools and 10 counties to participate in the 10th Annual Applause Awards. This event showcases the level of musical theater talent in our region.

“Each year the talent and competition among our students continues to inspire,” says Kathy Ramsberger, president & CEO of Dr. Phillips Center. “This is one of our favorite annually produced productions, as participants have a chance to celebrate success, earn scholarships and ultimately pursue collegiate dreams.”

Full list of winners selected.

Reminiscent of the Tony Awards, this annual event celebrates top talent in our regional high school theaters, including teachers and students. During the event, winners will perform in various categories recognizing excellence in singing, acting, dancing, supporting and lead performer roles.

Five schools will be honored for Outstanding Musical, and two lead performers will be selected as the Applause Awards winners and Jimmy Award nominees, to represent our community in New York City.

Furthermore, the Applause Awards offers all participating college-bound students a chance to earn a scholarship. To date, the arts center has awarded more than $160,000 in scholarships through the program.

The 2024 Applause Awards will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2024 at Walt Disney Theater.

This event is made possible thanks to the support of AdventHealth, Chick-fil-A Greater Orlando Area, Experience Kissimmee, Kroger Delivery, OUC: The Reliable One, Florida Theatrical Association, the Chesley G. Magruder Foundation, Kiwanis Orlando Foundation, Isermann Family Foundation, Publix Super Markets Charities and Walmart Stores.

Sponsored in part by the State of Florida through the Division of Arts and Culture and the National Endowment for the Arts.

A list of all participating schools can be viewed here.

Tickets are currently on sale, starting at $25 and can be purchased here.

For more information visit drphillipscenter.org.