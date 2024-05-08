HOWDY, STRANGER The Musical Comedy Sensation To Premiere At Orlando Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival is the location of the Central Florida premiere of Howdy, Stranger, the one-person musical comedy sensation, written, performed, and glitter-glued together by the talented Luca Torrens. This award-winning production, hailed as the "Best of Fringe" at the 2023 San Francisco Fringe, promises an unforgettable experience filled with laughter, tears, and profoundly resonant themes.

“I've heard the Orlando Fringe audience is a warm, friendly, and welcoming community,” said Torrens. “I can't wait to perform for them.”

In "Howdy, Stranger," audiences are whisked away on a journey following the adventures of a queer lawman named Jean, portrayed by Torrens, as he endeavors to prove his worth to the county Sheriff. With nothing but his guitar, his loyal companion Buttermilk the Horse, played by the Award-Winning Supporting Actress herself, and a dash of unholy intervention, Jean embarks on a quest for love and respect. Featuring six original songs and a blend of puppetry, tequila, and dangerously catchy show tunes, Howdy, Stranger explores the depths to which individuals will go in pursuit of acceptance.

Audience members can anticipate an enthralling performance that challenges conventions and celebrates diversity. Torrens embodies a multitude of characters, from the charismatic lawman to the scene-stealing Buttermilk, who captivates audiences with their charm and originality.

But Howdy, Stranger isn't just entertainment—it's a poignant reflection of the human experience. Torrens' narrative speaks to those grappling with identity and acceptance, particularly queer youth for whom validation is paramount.

"Luca's charm and original songs keep us entranced through this quest for respect via displays of vulnerability not typically found in the rugged, testosterone-laden domain of cis/het American masculinity," remarked one recent audience member.

With performances running 60 minutes, Howdy, Stranger is suitable for ages 13 and up. However, Torrens notes that the show contains mature themes, including gun violence and alcohol, which may be triggering for some viewers.

Tickets for this limited five-performance run are available on the Orlando Fringe website or at tixlink.co/howdy. Performances will be held at the Orlando Fringe Pink Venue at The Mandell Studio Theater in the Lowndes Shakespeare Center (812 E Rollins St, Orlando, FL 32803). For more information and to purchase tickets, visit tixlink.co/howdy

